Rappahannock Health District reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

The Rappahannock Area Health District reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for a cumulative total of 5,661 cases.

The total included 2,278 cases in Spotsylvania County; 2,174 in Stafford County; 568 in Fredericksburg; 384 in Caroline County; and 257 in King George County.

The health district’s positivity rate, which measures the rate of positive tests among all tests given, averaged 4.5 percent for the last seven days, the same as the state average.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,254 cases in Culpeper County; 1,020 in Fauquier County; 358 in Orange County; and 306 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 1,235 new cases and 11 new deaths on Tuesday for a cumulative total of 160,805 cases and 3,372 deaths associated with COVID-19.

