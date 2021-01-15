Rappahannock Regional Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19 day after release

Daniel Correll completed a nearly two-year sentence at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on Wednesday morning and went home to his parents’ house in Stafford County.

On Thursday, he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to his mother, Susan Correll, her son reported feeling ill when she spoke to him on Sunday evening.

“He said he hadn’t felt well and his cellmate wasn’t feeling well and a lot of other people weren’t feeling well,” she said. “He mentioned that one guy was really sick and requested medical help, and they gave him Mucinex and Tylenol and sent him back. They did not test him.”

According to instructions Daniel Correll received from NextCare Urgent Care clinic in Stafford, where he was tested, he is supposed to stay home and quarantine for the next five days, and everyone in his household needs to quarantine for 14 days.

Susan Correll said she has a blood disorder and no spleen. Also living in the home with them are her husband, Rob, and her 8-year-old granddaughter.