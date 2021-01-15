Rappahannock Regional Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19 day after release

Daniel Correll completed a nearly two-year sentence at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on Wednesday morning and went home to his parents’ house in Stafford County.
On Thursday, he tested positive for COVID-19.
According to his mother, Susan Correll, her son reported feeling ill when she spoke to him on Sunday evening.
“He said he hadn’t felt well and his cellmate wasn’t feeling well and a lot of other people weren’t feeling well,” she said. “He mentioned that one guy was really sick and requested medical help, and they gave him Mucinex and Tylenol and sent him back. They did not test him.”
According to instructions Daniel Correll received from NextCare Urgent Care clinic in Stafford, where he was tested, he is supposed to stay home and quarantine for the next five days, and everyone in his household needs to quarantine for 14 days.
Susan Correll said she has a blood disorder and no spleen. Also living in the home with them are her husband, Rob, and her 8-year-old granddaughter.
“For 10 months, I have been taking care of myself and making sure to not be around other people and it’s just unbelievable,” she said. “All the people he was in contact with [during discharge from jail] have now gone home to their parents. I am livid. I am just beside myself that they would allow a person to come out of that jail never having been tested or quarantined.”
The Corrells said they called the jail Thursday morning following Daniel’s positive result and were not able to speak with anyone.
Jail superintendent Kevin Hudson wrote in an email Friday that there are “numerous pending tests for both inmates and staff.” Last month, Hudson said nine inmates had been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Susan Correll said the family has been in touch with the Virginia Department of Health concerning her son’s COVID-19 diagnosis.
“There is no system [in the jail] for [handling] this pandemic,” she said. “They say they’re protecting the public by putting people in jail, but letting them out with COVID is obviously not protecting them. They put my life in jeopardy.”
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele