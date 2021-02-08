Rappahannock Regional Jail remains on lockdown due to COVID-19

The Rappahannock Regional Jail will remain locked down due to COVID-19 exposure until test results have been returned for all inmates and staff.

"No changes in lock down status will occur until we receive all results," jail Superintendent Kevin Hudson wrote in an email last Thursday. "Testing is still being done, final numbers have not been received."

The Virginia National Guard was deployed to the jail last week to conduct COVID-19 testing on all inmates—who number more than 1,300—and approximately 300 staff members, Hudson said.

Hudson said last week that no inmates had been transferred to local hospitals because of COVID-19 "at this time."

"We always have people in the hospital for other various health issues," he said.

The jail in Stafford County was placed on lockdown Jan. 18. At the time, 17 inmates had been tested for COVID-19, eight were positive and nine results were pending.

Fourteen jail staff members had also tested positive as of Jan. 19.