Rappahannock Regional Landfill extends free yard debris disposal to Jan. 24

To help clean up in the aftermath of the two latest winter storms to strike the region this month, officials at the Rappahannock Regional Landfill in Stafford County are extending the waiver on landfill entrance fees for Stafford and Fredericksburg residents disposing of yard debris through Jan. 24.
According to landfill spokeswoman Francesca Johnson, yard debris brought to the landfill for disposal cannot exceed 12 inches in diameter or be longer than 8 feet.
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438
James Baron
I spent 23 years in the Navy in media relations and as a reporter. Prior to coming to The Free Lance-Star in 2019, I volunteered with a local non-profit that helps formerly incarcerated people transition back into society. I'm also an avid motorcyclist.
