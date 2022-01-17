 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rappahannock Regional Landfill extends free yard debris disposal to Jan. 24
Rappahannock Regional Landfill extends free yard debris disposal to Jan. 24

To help clean up in the aftermath of the two latest winter storms to strike the region this month, officials at the Rappahannock Regional Landfill in Stafford County are extending the waiver on landfill entrance fees for Stafford and Fredericksburg residents disposing of yard debris through Jan. 24.

According to landfill spokeswoman Francesca Johnson, yard debris brought to the landfill for disposal cannot exceed 12 inches in diameter or be longer than 8 feet.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

