Area residents filled the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Stafford County auditorium Monday evening for a public hearing on a study considering various options seeking a new crossing over the Rappahannock River.

After a presentation on the study at the policy committee meeting for the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, many of those residents spoke against new bridge options that could impact their neighborhoods.

The crossing study aims to find long-term solutions to traffic in the Fredericksburg region where traffic jams are routinely caused by backups on Interstate 95.

The aim of the study is to consider adding a new Rappahannock River bridge west of I-95, where there are no crossing options for traffic.

Most of Monday’s speakers live in two neighborhoods — England Run and Celebrate by Del Webb — in the area of U.S. 17 and Interstate 95 in Stafford and they don’t want the increased traffic that would come from some of the options in the study.

There also is a geographical split in support of a new river crossing.

Stafford County and Fredericksburg officials, who requested the crossing study late last year, support the effort. Spotsylvania County officials do not support the crossing study, with the county’s Board of Supervisors voting last week to send a letter opposing the effort.

Early in Monday’s meeting, the policy committee voted to open a 30-day public comment period on the study with an eye toward possibly moving the study into a federal phase called the National Environmental Policy Act, which would determine “the least impactful alternative,” FAMPO Director Ian Ollis told the committee.

After hearing public comments and discussion, the committee voted to move the crossing study into the NEPA study phase, which will cost $600,000.

During the meeting’s public comment period, residents spoke about their neighborhoods and how some of the crossing options would negatively impact their lives.

“Real people will be displaced," An England Run resident said. “Who would buy a home knowing a 60-foot road is going through your property and your houses? Not one home should be taken when there are alternatives that take zero homes.”

She also said a crossing in that area would impact streams that are part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

One man, Joe Bonds, said the Celebrate community has established a group on the issue “to make sure our concerns are heard and hopefully addressed in the future.”

Several other Celebrate residents spoke against options that would run through their community. But not all speakers opposed a new crossing.

A woman who lives along U.S. 17 said it’s difficult to get around the area and a new crossing option would help.

“We can’t hold onto the past,” she said.

Policy committee member Matt Kelly, a Fredericksburg City Council member, told the crowd this isn’t a new issue. The idea of building another river crossing has been pursued several times since the 1990s, with no results.

“This is part of a bigger picture,” he said, adding that building more roads isn’t the only option to address traffic congestion. Transit expansion would help, but that requires a “mindset” change, Kelly said.

He pointed out that the area is growing and something needs to be done to prepare. Kelly also said the process will include the public and that “we will look at all factors.”

He said the area's population will continue to grow, and nothing can be done to stop it.

“We’re just trying to deal with all of that," Kelly said. "And to do that we need to be able to look at all the options and narrow the options from there.”

Spotsylvania Supervisor Lori Hayes said the county doesn’t support a new crossing option and she wouldn’t be able to support moving the study forward. She and fellow Spotsylvania Supervisor Jacob Lane were the lone votes against moving the crossing study into the NEPA phase.

One Spotsylvania supervisor on the committee, Chris Yakabouski, did not join his fellow members in their stance against the crossing study. He said there is “uncontrolled growth” in the region and something needs to be done. He added that he would like to see other options considered as part of the study.

Stafford Supervisor Monica Gary said the situation is “tough” because of impacts to homeowners, but she believes the study should be conducted to see what those impacts would be.

Fellow Stafford Supervisor Meg Bohmke agreed with Gary, saying “this isn’t an easy decision.”

“As elected officials, we’re up here to do the hard votes. It’s not fun,” she said, adding that they do their homework and research to make those decisions.

After the committee voted to move forward with the NEPA study, Ollis tried to ease citizen concerns by telling them much more has to happen in the process.

“We’re not starting this study tomorrow,” he said.

The federal NEPA phase is expected to take several years to complete.