Rappahannock United Way launches program to provide free rides to appointments

For many in the Fredericksburg area, transportation is not always easy to find. And at a time where vaccination and doctor appointments are more important than ever, the added stress of wondering how to get to and from those appointments can take its toll.
To help residents in the area, the Rappahannock United Way started a rideshare program. Called Ride United, it serves as a resource to those with limited access to transportation to get to and from essential appointments for such things as COVID-19 vaccinations or other medical needs.
“As of right now, rides are available for any vaccine appointments,” said Janel Donohue, the president of the Rappahannock United Way. “Rides are available for various medical, employment or school-related trips.”
The program began with the United Way in the greater Richmond area and was extended to the Fredericksburg area thanks to a donation of $10,000 from the personal injury law firm of Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen. The Rappahannock United Way is a local nonprofit serving Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George and Caroline counties.
The program covers the cost of Lyft rides of up to $25 each way. For COVID-19 vaccine appointments, people who meet eligibility requirements may request up to three rides total. For all other uses, individuals may request up to two rides per person per week for up to two months.
Rides can be requested through the United Way’s website at rappahannockunitedway.org/get-help/transportation.
Ride United is able to assist with medical trips which include COVID vaccine appointments, flu vaccine appointments, other medical appointments, prescription pickup, and hospital visits. Ride United also provides assistance getting to job interviews or job fairs and any pre-job requirements like drug testing.
Trips for public benefits will be provided as well, which includes trips to the Social Security Administration, tax preparation services, housing benefits access and more. Transportation to school success and readiness appointments will also be provided, which includes school physicals, classroom meetings, and kindergarten registration.
“Transportation has proven to be a key issue for many individuals seeking services to support pandemic recovery,” said Donohue. “This program seeks to reduce transportation barriers that prevent individuals from accessing health care, getting quality jobs, completing education programs, and more.”