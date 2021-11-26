Rappahannock United Way launches program to provide free rides to appointments

For many in the Fredericksburg area, transportation is not always easy to find. And at a time where vaccination and doctor appointments are more important than ever, the added stress of wondering how to get to and from those appointments can take its toll.

To help residents in the area, the Rappahannock United Way started a rideshare program. Called Ride United, it serves as a resource to those with limited access to transportation to get to and from essential appointments for such things as COVID-19 vaccinations or other medical needs.

“As of right now, rides are available for any vaccine appointments,” said Janel Donohue, the president of the Rappahannock United Way. “Rides are available for various medical, employment or school-related trips.”

The program began with the United Way in the greater Richmond area and was extended to the Fredericksburg area thanks to a donation of $10,000 from the personal injury law firm of Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen. The Rappahannock United Way is a local nonprofit serving Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George and Caroline counties.

