Rate of new COVID-19 cases on decline in Fredericksburg region

New cases of COVID-19 are still being reported daily in the Rappahannock Area Health District, but at lower rates than three to four weeks ago.

As of Tuesday, there were 17 new cases districtwide for a cumulative total of 5,440 cases. That included 2,195 cases in Spotsylvania County; 2,081 in Stafford County; 553 in Fredericksburg; 370 in Caroline County; and 241 in King George County.

The positivity rate, which measures positive results among all COVID-19 tests taken, has averaged 4.9 percent for the last seven days, for both the local district and the state. As of Tuesday’s report, there were 18 people in the area’s three local hospitals being treated for virus symptoms. No new deaths were reported locally.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,228 cases in Culpeper County; 976 in Fauquier County; 345 in Orange County; and 278 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 625 new cases and 15 new deaths on Tuesday for a cumulative total of 153,182 cases and 3,291 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson

