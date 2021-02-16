Readers find The Bright Side through new hobbies, and finding new ways to help others

Some Fredericksburg-area folks are finding productive ways to spend their time during the pandemic, and I’m sharing their stories in my Bright Side columns as I try to spread some sunshine during these dark times.

Two local readers shared stories about activities they picked up during the pandemic.

Kelly Blosser, who lives in Fredericksburg, is one of many people who have found their way to new hobbies since COVID hit.

The Navy veteran, who worked on base at Dahlgren, retired in 1998 to work at a contracting firm just off base until 2014. He said a feisty cardinal that kept assaulting car mirrors and the windows of his home motivated him to take up birdwatching.

The hobby has evolved into something important for Blosser. What started with a bird feeder led to binoculars and then to a camera with a long lens he uses to photograph different species visiting his home.

His old field guide to birds was replaced by the Merlin Bird ID app, courtesy of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Before he knew it, Blosser was photographing and cataloguing the birds that showed up in his yard. He has identified dozens of species ranging from goldfinches to siskins.