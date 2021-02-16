Readers find The Bright Side through new hobbies, and finding new ways to help others

Some Fredericksburg-area folks are finding productive ways to spend their time during the pandemic, and I’m sharing their stories in my Bright Side columns as I try to spread some sunshine during these dark times.
Two local readers shared stories about activities they picked up during the pandemic.
Kelly Blosser, who lives in Fredericksburg, is one of many people who have found their way to new hobbies since COVID hit.
The Navy veteran, who worked on base at Dahlgren, retired in 1998 to work at a contracting firm just off base until 2014. He said a feisty cardinal that kept assaulting car mirrors and the windows of his home motivated him to take up birdwatching.
The hobby has evolved into something important for Blosser. What started with a bird feeder led to binoculars and then to a camera with a long lens he uses to photograph different species visiting his home.
His old field guide to birds was replaced by the Merlin Bird ID app, courtesy of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Before he knew it, Blosser was photographing and cataloguing the birds that showed up in his yard. He has identified dozens of species ranging from goldfinches to siskins.
“I didn’t even know there was a bird called a siskin until I started this hobby,” he said. “I’ve also catalogued several woodpeckers and other varieties. … And I am starting a Cornell online class on bird identification using size and features, so I am in real danger of not just dabbling, but getting more deeply involved.”
Blosser said he and his wife Pat stay closely confined to home, both because of their age and because they have a daughter who is immune-suppressed.
“We stay out of stores, attend church through the internet and have zoom meetings for Sunday school classes,” he said.
Like many folks, having more time at home has allowed Blosser to more deeply pursue interests such as ancestry.
“I’ve had time to find some surprises in the family,” he said. “I had known of one great-grandfather in the Confederacy, killed at Cold Harbor. But I found other relatives, on the Union side, and even in the Revolutionary war, including a Tory killed in a skirmish in North Carolina.”
He has also researched his own Fredericksburg United Methodist Church and written articles for church journals.
“I’ve got things I enjoy at home, but really hope before long we can safely get out,” he said, noting that he and his wife had gotten their first vaccination shots.
STAYING BUSY BY HELPING
Reader Kathy Marcus of Spotsylvania County said that during the pandemic, she’s greatly missed the meetings, luncheons and special events of the Newcomers and Old Friends Club she belongs to, a local social and charitable organization.
“Instead, our members have donated much of their time and effort assisting organizations that could use our help,” she said, noting that the club donated 25 shoe boxes to the Jared Project at Mary Washington Hospital, and nearly 600 pounds of food and more than $800 to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.
“Toiletry and laundry products were given to Treasure House in Spotsylvania County,” Marcus said. “Gift bags were brought to Paramount Senior Living in the fall and during the holidays for those residents who don’t have visitors. In addition, we purchased food for Thanksgiving family meals through Spotsylvania Social Services.”
She noted that the club’s members also sponsored senior citizens and children through the Holiday Hope Project via Spotsylvania Social Services.
“It’s been difficult not being able to go out to lunch with our dear friends and participating in all of the monthly activities,” said Marcus. “However, the generosity of our members to help others has been so rewarding. It has definitely brought us all to the bright side.”
