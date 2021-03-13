Readers have missed simple things during the pandemic: the touch of family, eating in restaurants

I asked readers what they’ve missed during the pandemic, and responses ranged from shaking hands to a broken holiday tradition that lasted for half a century.
I’ll share several responses today, and more will follow on Wednesday.
Marian McCabe of Spotsylvania County said she dearly misses seeing family, and finds that she longs for things considered simple before the pandemic.
Her friend recently shared a 2013 video of singers entertaining shoppers in a London food hall with a cheerful rendition of the song “Funiculi, Funicula.”
“While it was great fun to watch, I burst into tears and was weepy the rest of the evening,” she said. “What did me in was the sight of dozens of shoppers picking up produce, touching items on shelves, enjoying the music, laughing and talking and standing close to each other. Who would ever think that I would miss something like grocery shopping? But it made me think about all we’ve lost and things many of us haven’t been able to do.”
To stay safe, McCabe said she and her husband, both in their 70s, have taken advantage of shopping services to keep them from having to go into stores. She’s missed being able to shop, though not as much as she’s missed seeing her children and their families.
“I used to take trips with my daughter to New York City twice a year, at Christmas to visit Radio City Music Hall and then in the summertime as well, but not last year,” she said.
But she’s missed simpler family visits even more. At Christmas, the separated families put in DVDs of “A Christmas Carol” and stayed connected virtually so they could watch together and share comments.
“But visits like that, and video chats, can’t replace being together in person, and that’s been sad,” she said.
Bennett Jones Jr. of Stafford County said what he misses most is a tradition he had shared with a friend for 50 years.
“Each year, just before Christmas Eve, we would always get together and have lunch,” he said, noting it was nothing fancy, just an opportunity to catch up.
“This year is the first time in 50-plus years that we have not been able to do that” said Jones. “I certainly missed his company.”
Elaine Sopko of Orange County said that “like everyone else, we’ve missed the freedom to go when and where we would like. But the biggest loss for us has been a year of our grandchildren’s lives.”
Sopko has 11 of them.
“We were used to going to school and sports activities, meeting for church, celebrating birthdays and holidays and having sleepovers at our house and theirs,” she said.
The proud grandmother said she cries when she reads a handmade birthday card from her 10-year-old grandson.
It read: “Wanted: Grandma, to play checkers. Description: kind, awesome, thoughtful, married to a meat lover, thankful, good at checkers and the best grandma ever. Love, Mark, Snickerdoodle Jr.”
Sometimes, its smaller things that people have missed.
“As odd as this may sound, I’ve missed the simple act of shaking hands,” said Victor Reilly of Stafford. “It’s a small thing, but I’ve always been a hand-shaker when greeting an old or new friend. And it’s sad to say, but this tradition may never return.”
John Walt of Fredericksburg misses “Going to the movies and loading up on buttered popcorn. Sitting at the bar of The Pub enjoying an adult beverage, without a cumbersome mask. And I miss my friends and sharing a simple smile.”
Barbara Huang of Stafford just wants the chance to again “play ping pong with my friends at our center, and swimming in the indoor pool.”
Cynthia Ramsey of Spotsylvania yearns for the days when she can travel when she wants to and go to concerts, poetry readings and school talent shows.
“Few things make me more teary-eyed with joy,” she said. “It’s not just the fact that the performances are happening live. It’s the students being brave enough to show what they can do and how happy it makes them seeing how proud we are.”
Stephanie Weakley of Spotsylvania misses going to church as it was before the pandemic. Weakley said she attended once early on in the pandemic and had to sit by herself, was not allowed to sing or talk to others, and had to wear a mask and be directed on how and when to leave.
“It didn’t feel right, so I didn’t go back,” she said. Instead, she’s watched services online. “But with poor lighting and sound and the sight of a minister’s mouth moving out of synch with the sound, it’s not like being in church.”
She also misses going out to eat.
“My husband and I used to go out once a week, either with friends or just us,” she said. “And vacations are nice, but just being normal is what I really want now.”
