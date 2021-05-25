Readers share the pandemic activities that helped them to stay on the 'Bright Side'

I’M SHARING the last responses to my “Bright Side” feature, for which readers sent details about the things they turned to during the coronavirus pandemic to stay busy and sane.
I’ll begin with Donald Wright, a retiree from Locust Grove who grew up in a suburb of Chicago, worked for 30 years at the Library of Congress and traded his house in Arlington in 2003 for his home in Orange County. Wright is like others who have added a whole host of new hobbies and pastimes to fill the many hours spent inside.
Wright said he’d always wanted to have a fish tank, so when he thought it safe, he headed to a pet store and bought one, adding fish that he could spend time watching.
The 92-year-old didn’t stop there, and began taking Spanish lessons online, in addition to reading a host of newspapers online each day and watching interesting educational public television programs on WETA.
To deal with the gloomy days of winter, he bought a mood lamp, planted a flower garden and found an exercise program online that puts him through a workout regimen of squats and marching in place to keep good muscle tone.
Wright said he is in good health, thanks in part to what he calls “good genes on my mother’s side: German farmers,” and noted that he never really felt stir crazy during the pandemic because, “I’m mainly a stoic, and accept divine will without rancor. What will be will be.”
Joy Dunbar of Fredericksburg said that suddenly having lots of time on her hands because of COVID-19 took away any excuses she had about tackling a big sewing challenge. So she began organizing a huge collection of cross-stitch projects which she said had gotten mixed up and tangled over time.
“I took the box out where they were stored, laid everything on the floor and matched up the materials, charts and threads,” said Dunbar, noting that she’s working her way toward cataloging her collection.
“I had all these projects when I moved from Falls Church to here,” she said, “and they seemed to have mingled with each other to the point where I wasn’t sure what I had.”
She also started something she calls “The Daily,” a collection of quotes and interesting facts about the cats she and several relatives in her family favor.
The Daily rollout started as a way to brighten the day of a relative with cancer, and has since spread to other family members who love their own kitties. Having lost two family members in a year, and having another dealing with cancer, she found it was a way to raise spirits.
Dunbar also upped the amount of reading she does, with a keen interest in World War II, and celebrated her first Christmas alone.
“But I don’t mope, and made meals for two of my neighbors who are in their 90s,” she said. “One is the daughter of a German artillery officer and the other grew up in occupied Denmark. It made me feel good doing it, and they were thankful for the effort.”
Jay Bapple of Stafford County said that before the pandemic, he would walk to and from the train station in Crystal City to his place of business in Pentagon City. And then at lunch, he’d walk to and from a nearby church. It all added up to about three miles a day.
“I was getting up around 4 a.m. to catch the first train to work,” he said. “After telework began in earnest, I was still waking up around 4, so I started to walk early in the morning with a reflective safety vest. I started that in earnest in May of 2020 and ended up walking more than 1,200 miles last year.”
Sue Silvers of Fredericksburg said she ramped up her cooking and baking during the pandemic, which was the way she rewarded the Fredericksburg Fire Department for helping her.
“One day my smoke alarm went off and because I have cathedral ceilings, I knew there was no way I could change the battery, no matter what ladder I used,” she said.
The 71-year-old said her neighbor recommended reaching out to the fire department for help, and she was surprised and thrilled to see someone show up 15 minutes after her call.
“I thanked to two young guys that came over, but knew I wanted to do something to pay them back,” said Silvers. “I called and asked if I could bake them some cookies and the woman on the phone enthusiastically said YES!”
Silvers immediately made a batch of Nestle chocolate chip cookies and took them to the station, where an employee thanked her profusely.
“But I told her I was the thankful one—to them—for being there for me,” she said.
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415