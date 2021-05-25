Readers share the pandemic activities that helped them to stay on the 'Bright Side'

Joy Dunbar of Fredericksburg said that suddenly having lots of time on her hands because of COVID-19 took away any excuses she had about tackling a big sewing challenge. So she began organizing a huge collection of cross-stitch projects which she said had gotten mixed up and tangled over time.

“I took the box out where they were stored, laid everything on the floor and matched up the materials, charts and threads,” said Dunbar, noting that she’s working her way toward cataloging her collection.

“I had all these projects when I moved from Falls Church to here,” she said, “and they seemed to have mingled with each other to the point where I wasn’t sure what I had.”

She also started something she calls “The Daily,” a collection of quotes and interesting facts about the cats she and several relatives in her family favor.

The Daily rollout started as a way to brighten the day of a relative with cancer, and has since spread to other family members who love their own kitties. Having lost two family members in a year, and having another dealing with cancer, she found it was a way to raise spirits.

Dunbar also upped the amount of reading she does, with a keen interest in World War II, and celebrated her first Christmas alone.