Reassessments create 'uproar' in King George

However, Supervisor Chair Annie Cupka said she heard from people whose property values soared by four or five times that much.

King George residents are seeing the first reassessments in the Fredericksburg area since the COVID-19 pandemic hit and resulted in higher prices on many products across the board. King George residents have called their supervisors and made inquiries to the Commissioner of Revenue’s office.

Someone even brought up the subject to Binder at a funeral, “so I know they’re very concerned,” she said.

So are members of the King George Board of Supervisors. But their displeasure seems to focus as much on the way information was presented to residents as the new assessments themselves.

Supervisors grilled Commissioner of Revenue Judy Hart at the Nov. 9 meeting about BrightMinds, how it conducted the appraisals and the format of reassessment letters. Several residents said no one had visited or looked over their properties and Hart said the company uses drones to capture some of the needed information.

New property photos are added to “field sheets,” which include views of land and various buildings, but the new images haven’t been added for this assessment, Hart said.