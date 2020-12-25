Rebounding from pandemic part of proposed update to Spotsylvania comprehensive plan

Spotsylvania County could lose more jobs than the average locality due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but should rebound quickly, a new report says.

That prediction is part of an addition to the county’s comprehensive plan, which supervisors will update next year. The comp plan is a document that establishes expectations and plans for future growth and development.

The county is accepting resident comments on the plan through Jan. 31. Following the public comment period, the draft will go to the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors, both of which will hold public hearings.

The comprehensive plan focuses on land use, transportation, public facilities and historical and natural resources, all of which are driven by how many people live in the county and how much growth is expected.

The county’s guiding principles are among the updates to the plan and include encouraging the “relocation of federal and state agencies” to Spotsylvania. The updated plan also calls for a focus on expanding the county’s broadband and telecommunications infrastructure; redeveloping “underperforming” commercial, office and industrial sites; and “innovative” land use with renewable energy and data processing centers.