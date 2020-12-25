Rebounding from pandemic part of proposed update to Spotsylvania comprehensive plan

Spotsylvania County could lose more jobs than the average locality due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but should rebound quickly, a new report says.
That prediction is part of an addition to the county’s comprehensive plan, which supervisors will update next year. The comp plan is a document that establishes expectations and plans for future growth and development.
The county is accepting resident comments on the plan through Jan. 31. Following the public comment period, the draft will go to the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors, both of which will hold public hearings.
The comprehensive plan focuses on land use, transportation, public facilities and historical and natural resources, all of which are driven by how many people live in the county and how much growth is expected.
The county’s guiding principles are among the updates to the plan and include encouraging the “relocation of federal and state agencies” to Spotsylvania. The updated plan also calls for a focus on expanding the county’s broadband and telecommunications infrastructure; redeveloping “underperforming” commercial, office and industrial sites; and “innovative” land use with renewable energy and data processing centers.
There are 136,215 residents in the county, according to a draft of the plan, which uses a July 1, 2019, U.S. Census estimate. That figure amounts to 35.4 percent more residents compared with 2000 and an 11.2 percent increase since 2010.
A chart in the plan shows the growth rate in the county, with the spike starting in the 1970s. The county’s population has grown eight-fold since 1970, when it totaled 16,424.
Growth is expected to continue in the county. The plan cites a University of Virginia Weldon Cooper Center report that estimates the county population could jump to 159,641 by 2030 and 181,549 by 2040.
Among its updates, the draft includes additions addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan notes the global impact to businesses, highlighting retail, travel and hospitality sectors as “being hit the hardest.”
“The predicted outlook is the economic impact will be sharp and short—not sustained according to a leading economist, Chmura Economics,” the updated plan states.
Chmura Economics produced a “vulnerability index” to measure the impact of the pandemic on localities in the form of potential job losses. Spotsylvania’s score was 119.81, higher than the average of 100, according to the county plan.
That higher figure means the county could lose more jobs on average, but Chmura’s analysis indicates the county should rebound.
The plan notes that Chmura says the county “remains in a better than average position to regain its previous economy based on the diversity of our industry. The market’s demand will continue to promote the County’s targeted industry sectors especially warehouse/distribution, manufacturing facilities and data centers.”
The plan touts the county’s “strategic location and versatile workforce” as strengths while the county adjusts to expected changes related to the pandemic, which will create an “increased need for businesses to enable workers to work from home.”
The county highlights the appeal of technology services along with distribution and data centers, saying those sectors have “been identified as the top industry clusters to target due to the changes the pandemic has presented.”
The plan also notes the nationwide problems with “brick and mortar” retail stores, saying the county should pay attention to this trend and plan for diversification by looking for nontraditional uses for retail spaces.
The county already is pursuing new uses for such commercial and industrial spaces.
The Board of Supervisors recently approved a project at the Spotsylvania Industrial Park that will convert unused buildings into a mixed-use of apartments and commercial space. Another project will replace the closed and demolished Sears at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre with apartment buildings.
The county also gained a major commercial development in the Veterans Administration outpatient clinic, which was awarded to Spotsylvania in September.
The comprehensive plan draft can be found on the county website, which also includes a section for public comments.
