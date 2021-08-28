REC customers behind on bills could lose power

The Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is urging customers who are behind on their power bills to set up a payment plan before Sept. 1 to avoid being disconnected.

An REC release said nearly 5,000 customers face the possibility of having their power disconnected as the cooperative transitions back to normal billing and payment processes in September.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We understand the hardships that the pandemic has created for our member-owners,” Casey Hollins, REC's managing director of communications and public relations, said in the release. “We strongly encourage members who have fallen behind on their electric bill to call us and set up a payment arrangement. Our message to members is simple: ‘We want to work with you.’ ”

REC said it will attempt to set up payment plans that suit each person’s budget, including options of up to 24 months. Customers can contact REC’s Member Services Team by calling 800/552-3904 or emailing office@myrec.coop. Coop members can also call their local department of social services or 211 to see if they qualify for additional assistance, the release said.

Based in Fredericksburg, REC provides electric service to over 170,000 homes, businesses and organizations in 22 Virginia localities, including parts of Spotsylvania, Stafford, Caroline, Orange, Culpeper and Louisa counties.