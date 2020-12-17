 Skip to main content
REC expects to finish restoring service Friday to customers who lost power in storm
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative said some it expects to restore service by late Friday to remaining customers who lost power during this week’s winter storm.

REC said that as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, it had restored service to 65 percent of the 21,000 member-owners who lost power at the peak of the outages and expected to have most service restored in Hanover, Caroline, Louisa and the southeast portion of Orange counties overnight.

The utility said remaining outages—mostly in Culpeper, northwest Spotsylvania, Orange, Greene, Madison, Rappahannock and Fauquier counties—should be restored by late Friday.

To speed up the process, REC brought in 32 mutual aid crews totaling over 130 line workers from neighboring electric cooperatives and contractors.

—Staff report

