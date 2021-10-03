Reconstruction of James Monroe's birthplace now complete

In 1816, he was elected to the first of two terms as president, which are known as the Era of Good Feelings due to a sense of national purpose and unity following the War of 1812.

“Like the wind, sometimes quietly and sometimes boldly, [Monroe] was always making his presence known” in the early history of this country, Thomas said.

Rob Wittman—who represents the First Congressional District, which includes Westmoreland County, in Congress—said the foundation for Monroe’s decades of public service was laid at his birthplace.

“We can imagine a young James Monroe here with his siblings, doing his chores, taking care of the animals and the garden,” Wittman said. “What he learned here, he took with him for the rest of his life. This place keeps alive an important part of history—the formative years of James Monroe.”

Monroe sold his birthplace property in 1783, describing it in a newspaper advertisement as, “About 500 acres of land in Westmoreland county on Monroe’s creek, within a mile and a half of Potowmack river” with “a dwelling house with a passage and several rooms below and above, with a kitchen, barn, stables, and other necessary out-houses...”