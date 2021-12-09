Redistricting plan proposes big changes to Fredericksburg-area congressional districts

In a memo to the court, special masters Bernard Grofman and Sean Trende said six of the 11 districts have a Democratic lean, and four of the 11 lean Republican.

“Taken together, the three districts in the Fredericksburg region come out to more or less a wash in terms of partisan dynamics,” said Stephen Farnsworth, University of Mary Washington professor of political science and director of the university’s Center for Leadership and Media Studies. “The 10th is less Democratic than it was. The 7th is more Democratic than it was. And the 1st remains comfortably Republican.”

While the draft maps could benefit Democrats overall, the proposed changes also would mean one incumbent Democrat, 7th District Rep. Abigail Spanberger, would no longer live in that district, but instead be in the 1st. Spanberger’s office did not respond to a message seeking comment.

“If you’re a fan of Rep. Spanberger, you’re not liking this map,” Farnsworth said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Candidates are already eyeing the proposed new 7th District, with the seat up for election in November.