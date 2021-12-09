Redistricting plan proposes big changes to Fredericksburg-area congressional districts

If proposed changes to Virginia congressional districts are approved, Democrats could gain an edge while one of the party’s own, who represents part of the Fredericksburg area, will likely be out of luck.
The proposed new district maps were released Wednesday by the Virginia Supreme Court, which will hold public hearings on them Wednesday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 17. If approved, the new maps would dramatically shift the boundaries of the 1st and 7th districts and change who represents most of the Fredericksburg region in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Fredericksburg and Stafford County would move from the 1st District to a reconfigured 7th District that would include the populous northern part of Spotsylvania and Prince William County. The rest of Spotsylvania would be in a redrawn 10th District that would include Orange and Culpeper counties and stretch north to Loudoun County. King George and Caroline would remain in the 1st District, which would include the Northern Neck and extend west to some Richmond-area suburbs that are now part of the 7th District.
Two appointed special masters—one each nominated by Democrats and Republicans—drew up the maps in accordance with an order from the Supreme Court of Virginia. The court stepped in after a bipartisan redistricting commission failed to agree on maps for either Congress or the General Assembly.
In a memo to the court, special masters Bernard Grofman and Sean Trende said six of the 11 districts have a Democratic lean, and four of the 11 lean Republican.
“Taken together, the three districts in the Fredericksburg region come out to more or less a wash in terms of partisan dynamics,” said Stephen Farnsworth, University of Mary Washington professor of political science and director of the university’s Center for Leadership and Media Studies. “The 10th is less Democratic than it was. The 7th is more Democratic than it was. And the 1st remains comfortably Republican.”
While the draft maps could benefit Democrats overall, the proposed changes also would mean one incumbent Democrat, 7th District Rep. Abigail Spanberger, would no longer live in that district, but instead be in the 1st. Spanberger’s office did not respond to a message seeking comment.
“If you’re a fan of Rep. Spanberger, you’re not liking this map,” Farnsworth said.
Candidates are already eyeing the proposed new 7th District, with the seat up for election in November.
According to the Richmond Times–Dispatch, a source close to Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William confirmed she is planning to run. She ran unsuccessfully against Terry McAuliffe in the Democratic primary for governor earlier this year. The Times–Dispatch also reported that a source close to Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D–Prince William, said she is considering a run.
Farnsworth said the 7th District is “the least hospitable for Republicans.” He added that the district is also the most wide open now and “an appealing opportunity for candidates to try to make the jump into Congress.”
Meanwhile, state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R–Spotsylvania, who planned to run against Spanberger in the 7th, announced that he would continue his campaign for the GOP nomination in the new 10th District. Reeves said in a news release that he already has represented “much of this district as state senator in Spotsylvania, Orange, Culpeper and Albemarle counties” and that he has a good relationship with other portions of the proposed district.
He said the “incumbent Democrat, and Joe Biden’s policies, don’t represent the values of this district and it is time our citizens have had a voice in Washington that serves them.”
Virginia’s 10th District had been a Republican stronghold for years until Democrat Jennifer Wexton ousted Republican incumbent Barbara Comstock in 2018. Wexton easily won reelection in 2020, riding a wave of opposition to President Donald Trump in the more heavily populated suburban portions of the district.
In the 1st District, Rep. Rob Wittman has never been seriously challenged in the historically Republican district, and the GOP is expected to remain dominant in the new plan. Farnsworth said the district line drawings “have always been good” for Wittman.
The map would move nearly 200,000 voters in western Henrico into the redrawn 1st District, which would range from the counties of Orange and Louisa in the west to James City, Gloucester and Mathews.
To see the proposed congressional map, visit virginiaredistricting.org/legdistricting/comments/plan/513/1.
