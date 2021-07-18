 Skip to main content
Reeves seeks $43 million to boost VSP recruiting, retention
Reeves seeks $43 million to boost VSP recruiting, retention

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R–Spotsylvania County, plans to introduce legislation and an amendment during next month’s special session of the Virginia General Assembly to help fund efforts by the Virginia State Police to boost recruiting, training and retention.

“The Virginia State Police is the standard bearer for professionalism in law enforcement in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and it pains me to see them underfunded and understaffed,” said Reeves. “Virginians across the commonwealth have expressed to me that they view the role of law enforcement as an essential function of government. They support better funded, better staffed, better trained law enforcement agencies as the role of law enforcement continues to evolve.”

Reeves is seeking just over $43 million in additional VSP funding.

VSP Superintendent Col. Gary Settle said his department is facing a “critical workforce shortage … with a vacancy rate approaching 27 percent” of sworn, front-line troopers.

Gov. Ralph Northam has called the General Assembly into special session Aug. 2 to allocate federal stimulus funding, and has asked to increase the Virginia State Police’s budget by $18.6 million.

The extra money would provide pay raises to “position us squarely within the range of the compensation packages being offered by many competing agencies,” according to Settle.

I spent 23 years in the Navy in media relations and as a reporter. Prior to coming to The Free Lance-Star in 2019, I volunteered with a local non-profit that helps formerly incarcerated people transition back into society. I'm also an avid motorcyclist.

