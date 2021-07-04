Regardless of how they were celebrating it, people thrilled to be together again July 4th

“We’re just thrilled to be back and celebrating here this Fourth of July,” said Garner, noting that “it was tough” last year to be denied the chance to host the annual festivities because of the pandemic.

“We were able to dress Route 3 out here with the American flag, and do the same at Kenmore, but it wasn’t the same,” he said.

Garner said Ferry Farm is glad to welcome people each year on the Fourth, as it provides a place for people to gather, visit Washington’s boyhood home and enjoy history in a way that can be “meaningful, useful and hopefully memorable.”

At 1 p.m., Garner was assisted in the flag-retirement ceremony by local Boy Scouts and American Heritage Girls units, who took down the existing flag and replaced it with one that has flown over the U.S. Capitol. It was provided by guest speaker and local Congressman Rob Wittman, R–1st District.

In brief remarks after the new flag was raised, Wittman noted that while growing up at Ferry Farm, a young George Washington had his interest in surveying piqued by finding survey tools on the farm.

Wittman noted that Washington practiced with and used those tools by surveying property in the area, before becoming a professional surveyor and practicing that trade to West Virginia and beyond.