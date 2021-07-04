Regardless of how they were celebrating it, people thrilled to be together again July 4th

Whether they were marching in a children’s parade, attending a reading of the Declaration of Independence or enjoying festivities at Ferry Farm, families celebrating the Fourth of July shared strikingly similar sentiments.
“We’re just glad to be out doing anything again,” was the comment heard over and over again, as nice weather and decent breezes added to the exuberance as people denied a traditional July Fourth last year flooded back to typical celebrations this time around.
Jay and Anna Boggess made the trek to Fredericksburg from Juno Beach, Fla. The couple and their five children were decked out in red, white and blue finery at the start of the “Children’s Rock ‘N’ Stroll,” a walking and bike parade through downtown.
The family members, outfitted in celebratory gear from Dollar Tree, said they were thrilled to be able to take part in festivities once again.
“We did this two years ago, but then, of course, couldn’t do it last year because of COVID,” said dad Jay Boggess, who wore a glittery pointed cap and patriotic sunglasses as he pedaled a bike pulling a mini-trailer with supplies.
“It’s just so amazing to be able to do this again, to get back out and have some fun,” he said, noting that his wife’s parents live in the area. “We just strapped the bikes onto the back of the RV and made our way up.”
At the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Matt Matarese appeared in Colonial garb to read aloud the Declaration of Independence.
When the Stafford County resident’s son Thomas rang a bell to begin the reading, a crowd had filled the sidewalk at the downtown museum. Onlookers reacted with a loud “Huzza!” when the reading was done.
Matarese, whose mother, Margaret, works at the museum, said he enjoys reading America’s founding document, which, as noted by several of those gathered for the event, is at the core of the holiday.
Tina Ellis of Spotsylvania County was among those gathered for the reading. “We love the history and have lived in this area for a long time, and think it’s important to be here and hear this,” she said.
Daughter Allison added, “It’s absolutely great to be here, as we were stuck in the house at this time last year. It’s amazing to come back.”
At George Washington’s Ferry Farm, families turned out in droves Sunday to learn about Colonial games, history, weapons, archaeology and more. Also part of the celebration was a flag-retirement ceremony, which organizers said was a good reminder of the significance of the Fourth of July.
William Garner, president of the George Washington Foundation that operates Ferry Farm, welcomed visitors and presided over the ceremony.
“We’re just thrilled to be back and celebrating here this Fourth of July,” said Garner, noting that “it was tough” last year to be denied the chance to host the annual festivities because of the pandemic.
“We were able to dress Route 3 out here with the American flag, and do the same at Kenmore, but it wasn’t the same,” he said.
Garner said Ferry Farm is glad to welcome people each year on the Fourth, as it provides a place for people to gather, visit Washington’s boyhood home and enjoy history in a way that can be “meaningful, useful and hopefully memorable.”
At 1 p.m., Garner was assisted in the flag-retirement ceremony by local Boy Scouts and American Heritage Girls units, who took down the existing flag and replaced it with one that has flown over the U.S. Capitol. It was provided by guest speaker and local Congressman Rob Wittman, R–1st District.
In brief remarks after the new flag was raised, Wittman noted that while growing up at Ferry Farm, a young George Washington had his interest in surveying piqued by finding survey tools on the farm.
Wittman noted that Washington practiced with and used those tools by surveying property in the area, before becoming a professional surveyor and practicing that trade to West Virginia and beyond.
The congressman told the crowd that what Washington heard from people making their way west—about their values and beliefs—helped him to become the man who would lead the Continental Army and, eventually, the country.
Later in the evening, adding to the region’s return to normalcy, people gathered in some of their favorite area spots to watch the skies light up with pyrotechnics during fireworks displays.
