Regional commission votes against accepting $2 million state affordable housing grant

“We’re not looking at all the potential options there are,” he said. “If the demand is that great, we can test it with this. Say a developer is willing to come in and build quadplexes or triplexes or whatever in a sustainable development pattern.

“If we can do it in a cost-effective way, I do think this is incredibly worthwhile. This may just be the future for a lot of people getting up off the ground.”

“We can’t stop [growth,]” Graham continued. “This is the future. We should embrace the change and look at the missing housing options. Can we give people 3,000-square-foot homes with this program? No, but we can give them 800- or 1,000-square-foot starter apartments.”

After the vote to reject the funds failed, the commission directed staff to come back at the next meeting on Oct. 25 with more information about the grant, such as whether nonprofits can receive the funds and whether the funds can go towards multiple projects.

Meghann Cotter, executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, said she views the $2 million as “seed money.”