The Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care has received a $135,684 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help re-house families fleeing domestic violence in rural King George and Caroline counties.

The grants were announced this week and the Fredericksburg CoC project was the only one in Virginia to receive federal rural homeless assistance dollars.

Local shelter Empowerhouse will partner with the regional CoC to help re-house survivors of domestic violence using the rapid rehousing model, a response to homelessness that connects families to permanent housing using time-limited housing subsidies as quickly as possible.

“We are thrilled to have this new opportunity to meaningfully expand support to survivors of domestic violence, said Tammy Torres, Empowerhouse assistant director, in a press release issued this week. "By providing housing services to two of our most rural counties, we hope to build on the good work being done by our community partners.”

The grant is part of $315 million that HUD awarded this week to address rural and unsheltered homelessness in 46 communities across 30 states.

The regional CoC applied for the grant last fall.

“This application process was very competitive, and we are honored to have our strong partnerships, collaborations, and strategic planning processes highlighted by receiving even a part of the award," said Sam Shoukas, housing and community health program director at the George Washington Regional Commission, which staffs the regional CoC.

The CoC is the federally mandated coalition responsible for planning and implementing the homeless response system for Planning District 16, which includes the city of Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties.