Regional food bank appoints new president

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has appointed Dan Maher as its new president and CEO, following a national search.

Maher comes to Fredericksburg from Beaumont, Texas, where he has been executive director of the Southeast Texas Food Bank since 2013.

He replaces Oya Oliver as president of the local food bank. Oliver retired in April after decades in the position.

While at the Southeast Texas food bank, Maher was responsible for doubling food distribution, expanding the food bank’s warehouse, adding a senior-oriented feeding program and responding to several natural disasters and the current pandemic.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Dan Maher’s caliber and experience to come to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank,” said Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank Board Chair Shawn Buckner-Barnes in a press release. “It is a crucial time with the pandemic creating more need than ever before in our area. Mr. Maher has the experience and vision essential to lead the Food Bank forward. The entire Board of Directors looks forward to working with Mr. Maher and matching his energy and commitment to serve members of our community as we continue to work toward our vision of a hunger-free community.”