A new GIS story map released last week provides detailed information about where the Fredericksburg area’s food-insecure population lives.

The local food insecurity map was developed by the Hunger Action Coalition, which comprises myriad local hunger-fighting organizations and stakeholders.

It’s an update of a 2018 map, based on 2020 Census data, and it shows both the positive effects of pandemic-related relief efforts and the fact that some 27,000 residents of Planning District 16 — which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George — are food insecure.

“While distribution data has improved, some of the demographic data has worsened,” said Dan Maher, president and CEO of the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and chair of the Hunger Action Coalition.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines “food insecurity” as “the limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate and safe foods, or limited or uncertain ability to acquire acceptable foods in socially acceptable ways.”

The USDA asks survey questions to assess household food security. Households are considered food insecure if they report that they worry about food supplies running out before they get money to buy more; that the food they bought didn’t last and they couldn’t afford to buy more; or that they can’t afford to eat balanced meals.

Locally, food insecurity rates are highest in Fredericksburg. In some parts of the city, more than 12% of the population is considered food insecure.

“It relates to demographics, economic situation, job opportunities, job growth — those data points tend to factor into assessments of food insecurity,” Maher said.

Food insecurity rates are lowest in Stafford County at just 5%.

The map also shows where there are food deserts — low-income areas where at least 33% of the population lives more than one mile from a grocery store if in an urban area or more than 10 miles if in a rural area.

Food deserts exist in several parts of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County and in southern Stafford, according to the map. They stem from historic underinvestment in certain communities, according to text that accompanies the map.

In addition, the map shows where food distribution points are located in relation to populations of high food insecurity.

Maher said the hope is that area leaders will be able to use the map to see how their own jurisdictions fit into the whole regional picture of food insecurity.

“I’m hopeful that a sharing of the data in this map can help leaders better analyze their own service clientele and allow coalition participants to understand where resources need to be invested to improve the situation,” he said. “A regionwide effort [will help] steer resources to the most critical areas in the region in terms of food insecurity.”

Even though it was just released, the map is already out of date in one sense, Maher said. It does not reflect the ending last month of the emergency SNAP — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — allotments that were implemented in March 2020 as a response to the pandemic.

The emergency allotments meant many families received extra money for groceries each month. Without that extra support, food insecurity rates are expected to increase, Maher said.

“There’s already enough evidence from states that have had [the emergency allotments] lapse to see that after a while food insecurity has spiked,” Maher said. “The map allows the community to see a baseline, and the need is going to worsen. It’s not going to get better.”

