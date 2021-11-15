Regional police academies face state funding shortfall

Mike Harvey, executive director of Spotsylvania’s Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy, is asking senior law enforcement officers to help him as he seeks additional state funding.
In a Sept. 30 letter, Harvey said funding for the state’s 11 law enforcement training academies has dropped more than 30 percent in the past two years. Part of that funding comes from court costs from traffic violations.
“I think the agencies do not want to see dues go up, but we need to see them support this at the state level so we can get more general fund monies flowing into the regional academies,” said Harvey, who has overseen operations at the 43-year-old academy in Spotsylvania for eight years.
The regional academy system supports about 18,600 officers across Virginia by providing 20 weeks of basic training to each officer. The academy also trains corrections officers, 911 operators and animal control officers.
Harvey said when the academy was first established in 1978, the state paid nearly 90 percent of its operational costs. Today, academies across the state rely mostly on the localities they serve to help foot the bill.
“Since [1978], we’ve seen the state pull back their money, so now it’s pretty much flipped,” said Harvey. “Now the localities are funding us at 90 percent, and we get about 10 percent from the state.”
To help get the dwindling state funds revived, Harvey is asking sheriffs and chiefs to contact their legislators and the governor’s office.
“That way, we don’t have to go through the General Assembly and try to amend the governor’s budget,” said Harvey, who said another option is a 20 percent fee increase for local governments to train their officers.
“It’s either we raise dues, or we put more pressure on Richmond,” said Harvey.
Member agencies pay annual fees, a flat rate for each officer assigned to their agency. The fee for Spotsylvania is $387 per officer. Spotsylvania and Stafford counties each have about 250 officers in their departments, and are the largest law enforcement agencies using the academy, while Fredericksburg has about 100 officers. The Rappahannock Regional Jail also has about 250 officers who train at the same facility.
In Harvey’s letter to his 43 member agencies, he noted that of the 11 regional criminal justice academies in the state, only the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy in Bristol and the Skyline Criminal Justice Academy in Middletown plan to increase their dues—to $350 and $468, respectively, in fiscal year 2023. The Piedmont and New River academies—in Martinsville and Dublin, respectively—will not increase dues, while the remaining academies are undecided.
Harvey said Del. Joshua Cole, D-Fredericksburg, sponsored a budget amendment last January asking for an increase in the state’s general fund allotment for training academies, which has hovered around $1 million total to be shared by all 11 academies for the past six years.
“What Josh did for me is ask to double that general fund number,” said Harvey. “Unfortunately, with everything else going on in Richmond, that never even got brought up in subcommittee of appropriations. They never even heard it. Our budget amendment died in bill purgatory, where so many things in Richmond go to die.”
Republican Del.-elect Tara Durant, who defeated Cole in the general election earlier this month, released a statement last Friday saying she would help fight for the cause.
“We are in contact with the sheriff’s department and are actively working to understand the issue and find a way to address it,” Durant’s statement read. “We have also spoken with House caucus leadership this morning, who will help fight to alleviate the issue.”
The academies also receive money from a special fund made up of court fees from traffic cases across the commonwealth. The payment shared by all 11 academies dropped from $1.2 million in 2020 to $738,000 in 2022.
Harvey said over the past three years, the combined funding from the state’s general and special fund allotment to the Spotsylvania facility has dropped from $262,000 to $200,000. Harvey said the other 10 academies across the state suffered a similar fate.
“These are the fees offenders pay in addition to fines they receive in court,” said Harvey. “Two dollars of those court fees goes into a special pot in the state that is earmarked for the regional training academies, and that’s split up 11 ways to the 11 different regionals.”
Germanna Community College Police Chief Craig Branch serves on the academy’s executive committee and chairs the academy’s finance committee. He said when he initially took that job, he didn’t realize how outdated the source of funding for regional academies was.
“When you add mandates to say officers need more training ... it has a fiscal impact on our academies,” said Branch.
Like Harvey, Branch is calling on legislators to “put your money where your mouth is” when asking law enforcement officers to get more training.
“If you want us to have these professional officers, well-trained officers on the street, we have to fund our regional academies and also take a look at the current funding model for our regional academies,” said Branch.
Harvey believes the coronavirus pandemic and anti-police sentiment among the public led to a significant drop in the funds targeted for police academies.
“Obviously, over the last two years between COVID the different policing legislation, the attitudes towards policing, that’s the fund that has dropped dramatically because people just aren’t getting traffic tickets,” said Harvey.
Harvey said funding at his academy will be cut even further when Louisa County leaves the Spotsylvania academy and begins training its officers at Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Training Academy in Weyers Cave, about 15 miles south of Harrisonburg.
“Because of where Louisa sits, it’s a very long drive for their folks to get up here. It’s about an hour, an hour and a half, depending on where they live,” he said.
Harvey said the academy will lose about 83 officers from Louisa, or about $32,000, as well as a percentage of state funding that is distributed to the regional academies based on the percentage of officers each trains.
Harvey said his academy trains about 11.5 percent of all law enforcement officers in the statewide regional academy system and said the academies in the state exist due to state code that requires law enforcement officers receive state training at regional training academies during a 20-week basic course.
“We are a quasi-government entity, but we don’t fall under the jurisdiction of the state or any locality,” said Harvey.
Harvey said in addition to the high cost of materials, maintenance and repair bills to maintain the aging facility, the academy staff is earning less than the recruits they train. He favors at least a 10 percent increase in their salaries.
“While the academy has an exceptional and dedicated staff, they should not be earning less than the personnel they are training,” wrote Harvey.
