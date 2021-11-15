Regional police academies face state funding shortfall

Harvey said Del. Joshua Cole, D-Fredericksburg, sponsored a budget amendment last January asking for an increase in the state’s general fund allotment for training academies, which has hovered around $1 million total to be shared by all 11 academies for the past six years.

“What Josh did for me is ask to double that general fund number,” said Harvey. “Unfortunately, with everything else going on in Richmond, that never even got brought up in subcommittee of appropriations. They never even heard it. Our budget amendment died in bill purgatory, where so many things in Richmond go to die.”

Republican Del.-elect Tara Durant, who defeated Cole in the general election earlier this month, released a statement last Friday saying she would help fight for the cause.

“We are in contact with the sheriff’s department and are actively working to understand the issue and find a way to address it,” Durant’s statement read. “We have also spoken with House caucus leadership this morning, who will help fight to alleviate the issue.”

The academies also receive money from a special fund made up of court fees from traffic cases across the commonwealth. The payment shared by all 11 academies dropped from $1.2 million in 2020 to $738,000 in 2022.