Regional soap box derby to make debut in Stafford County

On June 4, the Rappahannock Regional Soap Box Derby will make its début in Stafford County.

“The soap box derby (will be) held for the first time in Stafford, which will provide a unique racing experience,” said Lisa Logan, assistant director and tourism manager for Stafford’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism. “The Rappahannock Regional Soap Box Derby Committee looked for a location with a long-enough straight hill that would provide ample spectator space and comfort.”

The committee, along with county tourism officials, selected Rocky Run Elementary School, 95 Reservoir Road, as the race site. The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Participants between the ages of 7 and 20 are welcome to join, but must register before Sunday. The registration fee is $50. After participants have registered, they must attend a build clinic and go through inspection. The last clinic will be held Sunday. Car inspections will take place May 14 and 15.

The All-American Soap Box Derby is a youth racing program that got its start in 1934, according to its website. Locally, the derby was an annual fixture, held every summer in downtown Fredericksburg, from 1951 through 1972. The tradition was revived in the city 25 years later. The event remained downtown until 2017, when the city stopped hosting the race because of a drop in participants and sponsors.

Spotsylvania County and Dominion Raceway then hosted the race for several years, though it was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The top three finishers of this year’s local race will represent the region at the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship Race in Akron, Ohio, in July.

Logan hopes the race will attract families and derby fans to the county.

“This is a great community event that we hope, over time, will draw more visitors and participants to Stafford,” said Logan. “Stafford Tourism is happy to support this cornerstone event for the region. We are excited to host the 25th anniversary of the event and look forward to many more.”

For more information on the Soap Box Derby, visit tourstaffordva.com/event/soapboxderby.

