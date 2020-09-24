Regular virus testing gives 'peace of mind' at private school

Students and staff alike are screened daily, and have their temperatures taken before they enter the building. On Mondays, they’re asked if they traveled over the weekend. Throughout the school days, students use the main exterior doors that lead outside to avoid passing others in the hallways, Moschetto said.

When Dr. Kyan Hood offered to bring COVID-19 testing to the school, Moschetto saw it as another way to keep staff and students safe. Two weeks ago, adults who wanted to be tested could do so, at no cost, by entering an empty classroom in the Lower School building.

The first go-round included screening each person’s medical history and gathering insurance information. Hood, who owns Attain Medical Wellness Clinic, bills each person’s insurance and uses a lab in Texas, which provides results in less than 36 hours. The lab bills the insurance providers.

Tests are covered under the CARES Act, and Hood said he’ll continue offering them to schools, businesses and other institutions until that changes. He’s the only doctor in the Rappahannock Area Health District doing on-site testing, according to public-health officials.

Fredericksburg Academy made the choice to limit the voluntary tests to teachers and staff members at least for the foreseeable future, Moschetto said.