Releasing eagle at refuge site, sacred to Rappahannock Tribe, special for many reasons

Before releasing the large, eager-to-fly eagle at Fones Cliffs on the Rappahannock River on Friday, the president of the Wildlife Center of Virginia said this one was special.
Ed Clark noted that not only was it happening at the riverside unit of the Rappahannock River Valley National Wildlife Refuge—“a critical sanctuary for wildlife and wildlife habitat”—but that the female toppled by a tornado from its nest in Northumberland County in early May was rejoining nature “in a place with so much significance for Native populations and communities.”
Toss in the fact that the release of WCV patient No. 21-1013 was taking place within a federal refuge where hunters on controlled hunts are now being asked, and eventually will be required, to cease lead ammunition—something killing eagles all across the state—and the dark clouds clearing as Clark pulled the raptor from its transport cage seemed fated.
Some in the small crowd gasped as the WCV founder counted down and then lifted the majestic bird into the air, the pumping of its large and powerful wings audible as it took flight and flew perpendicular to the tall, white cliffs on the track in Richmond County.
Clark said the young eagle hadn’t fledged pre-fall but had learned to fly alongside mature eagles in a flight cage at WCV in Waynesboro. He said there’s a part of every eagle release that’s special to him.
“It’s when, after rising, the bird extends those powerful wings and simply glides,” he said. “That’s the moment when they know they are free again.”
Also appreciating that moment Friday was Chief Anne Richardson of the Rappahannock Tribe, which had small settlements in the area of Fones Cliffs dating back to and preceding the time when John Smith sailed up the river.
“Welcome to the place of three of our historic towns,” she told the onlookers. Smith referred to those settlements in his journal as Pisacack, Matchopeak and Mecoppum. “Archeologists have found crystals out here, so we know this was a place of ceremony and religious practice for our tribe.”
Before the others arrived for the release, Richardson spent time at the edge of the cliffs, her face brightening to find a host of eagles gliding above the river there.
“They are so special to my people, because we believe that eagles are messengers for the creator,” she said. “We feel like saving the life of one of them is critically important. And because Fones Cliffs is a place where they gather, we want to make sure it’s preserved.”
One of those smiling widely as the eagle took wing was Julie Wobig, a wildlife rescuer from Williamsburg who made the trek to Northumberland County when the eagles’ nest tree went down.
She spent two days looking for the two birds that came down with the nest after a tornado churned through.
Wobig, part of Tidewater Wildlife Rescue, said she easily found and recovered one eagle on her first day of searching, on a dock of a tree the nest tree had toppled across.
“Initially, I thought the other eagle might have been trapped in the nest in a part of the tree that ended up underwater,” she said.
But she didn’t give up looking, and on a second day of searching came across the second young bird. Even injured, the eagle tried hard to evade Wobig, though she was eventually able to get a towel over the bird’s head to calm it.
Wobig said that because many eagle rescues don’t end happily, it’s important for animal rescue folks like her to be there when one does.
Clark, who along with the medical staff at the Wildlife Center of Virginia has been a strong proponent of hunters replacing lead ammunition with copper, noted that both birds Wobig rescued had lead poisoning.
Unfortunately, one died from that and injuries suffered during the fall, while the other was successfully treated for injuries and with chelation therapy, for the lead poisoning. Medical staff at WCV said it was likely that the parents of the young eagles fed them either carrion or fish with trace amounts of lead from fishing tackle.
Clark said eagles keep dying because hunters use lead ammo, and since eagles are scavengers, they eat from the gut piles left when hunters clean deer in the field.
“Each of those piles contains little shards of lead,” he said. “They are little time bombs, as it takes only a shard the size of a grain of rice to provide a lethal dose to an eagle.”
He said the effect of consuming even those tiny shards is cumulative, because eagles have no way to eliminate the lead, which affects “about 70 percent of the bald eagles in this region.” He said he believes the claim from some hunters that copper ammo is too expensive is “absolute baloney.”
Kendra Pednault, who runs the Rappahannock Refuge, said a new hunting plan for different units in the refuge will prohibit lead ammunition used in the hunting of species newly added to the plan, and will eventually ban the use of lead ammo for deer and other species already included in the plan.
“But that doesn’t mean hunters can’t quit using it immediately,” she said, noting that “we hope they will do that voluntarily.”
