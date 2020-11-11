Remembering the toll in Korea, the 'Forgotten War'

Americans often refer to the Korean War—which started 70 years ago on June 25, 1950—as the “Forgotten War” because it was overshadowed by World War II and the Vietnam War.

More than 5.8 million Americans served in the military during the three-year conflict, and 36,574 service members died, including a Spotsylvania County native who had joined the Navy because he thought he would be safer in the water than on the ground.

And as fate would have it, Louis Jackson Mitchell, a sailor aboard the USS Bennington, died in an explosion in the waters off Cuba on the way to Korea on April 27, 1953. A fireman aboard the ship, he and 10 others were scalded to death when the boiler blew.

Mitchell left behind a 23-year-old wife, Shirley Apperson Mitchell, and an infant daughter. As she grew up, her mother, grandparents, aunts and uncles “did all they could to make me feel a connection to him through stories of him,” wrote Vickie Mitchell Neely, who submitted her father’s photo for the section.

“When I was older, my mom also shared the letters that he wrote to her and his family while he was in the service,” she continued. “Whenever Veterans Day or Memorial Day comes around, it brings back feelings of loss, pride and sadness that I never got to know my father.”

