Rent and mortgage assistance available through the Rappahannock United Way

Federal moratoriums on evictions have expired or been struck down, but eligible residents of Fredericksburg and Stafford County can still seek financial assistance with rent and mortgage payments through the Rappahannock United Way.

The United Way's Rent and Mortgage assistance program is available for individuals and families who have been financially impacted by the pandemic—whether through loss of a job or reduction in hours; the loss of child or spousal support; an increase in expenses due to COVID-19, i.e. child care or medical bills; or an inability to work due to COVID-19 or a high risk of severe illness from the virus.

Families or individuals must also live in Fredericksburg or Stafford, have annual income at or below 80 percent of the area median income, which equates to $57,650 for an individual and $82,300 for a family of four.

Renters must also be paying at or below fair market rent, which is $1,548 for a one-bedroom residence and $1,765 for two-bedrooms.

The Rappahannock United Way's ALICE Assistance Fund is also available for residents of other local jurisdictions. This fund provides one-time assistance to cover the cost of basic needs, including housing and transportation.