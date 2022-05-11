 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Repair work on Ladysmith Road extended through June

Repair work on a drainage box culvert on Ladysmith Road in Caroline County will take longer than planned.

The road between S. River Road and Scott’s Lane closed April 5 and was expected to reopen in May, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The work is now scheduled to last through late June.

“After excavation work began on site, additional deterioration was discovered at the culvert, requiring further design and construction work to restore the site and drainage features,” local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in a news release.

VDOT’s recommended, 16-mile detour route (U.S. 1; Golansville Road; Rogers Clark Boulevard) remains in place.

About 3,400 vehicles use Ladysmith Road daily, according to VDOT’s 2019 traffic count.

