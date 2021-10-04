Replica of James Monroe's birthplace now complete

After more than a decade of planning, fundraising and building, a replica of James Monroe’s birthplace farmhouse is finally complete and open to the public.
The James Monroe Memorial Foundation, which has overseen the reconstruction project since it signed a 99-year lease on the land with Westmoreland County in 2005, held a grand opening ceremony for the restored building Saturday.
For decades, the site near the town of Colonial Beach where the nation’s fifth president was born and lived until his teens was nothing more than a pull-off from State Route 205—James Monroe Highway.
In her welcoming remarks at Saturday morning’s opening ceremony, Robin Schick, mayor of Colonial Beach, recalled driving by the site on her way to daycare as a child and stopping there one day so her father could fix a flat tire.
“All it was was gravel and a sign,” she said.
While her father worked on the car, Schick explored the nearby woods and found a caterpillar, which she named “James Monroe” and carried to daycare in the pocket of her overalls.
“So today, I’m wearing my butterfly earrings, because that caterpillar has now become a beautiful butterfly,” Schick said, gesturing at the reconstructed farmhouse behind her.
According to remarks from Lee Langston–Harrison, who worked for 12 years as the curator of the James Monroe Museum in Fredericksburg, Monroe—the son of “middling plantation owner” and carpenter Spence Monroe and his wife Elizabeth—was born in the family home on April 28, 1758.
He lived there until the age of 16, when both his parents died, and he enrolled at the College of William and Mary, where he studied law for two years until he answered the call to fight for independence from Great Britain.
Monroe, still a teenager, joined the 3rd Virginia Regiment, commanded by Hugh Mercer, and served in campaigns led by George Washington in New York and New Jersey.
“He is our only president to have served in active military duty in the Revolutionary War aside from George Washington,” said G. William Thomas, president of the James Monroe Memorial Foundation, at the opening ceremony.
At the Battle of Trenton on Dec. 26, 1776, Monroe sustained a bullet wound to his shoulder, nearly died, and carried the bullet in his body for the rest of his life.
Following his military service, Monroe served in the Virginia House of Delegates and the Continental Congress and then was elected by state legislators to be one of the first U.S. senators from Virginia.
Washington appointed him ambassador to France, and in 1799 he was elected governor of Virginia.
Monroe then served as ambassador to Great Britain and special envoy to France—where he negotiated the Louisiana Purchase—under Thomas Jefferson, and as Secretary of State and War—at the same time—under James Madison during the War of 1812.
In 1816, he was elected to the first of two terms as president, which are known as the Era of Good Feelings due to a sense of national purpose and unity following the War of 1812.
“Like the wind, sometimes quietly and sometimes boldly, [Monroe] was always making his presence known” in the early history of this country, Thomas said.
Rob Wittman—who represents the First Congressional District, which includes Westmoreland County, in Congress—said the foundation for Monroe’s decades of public service was laid at his birthplace.
“We can imagine a young James Monroe here with his siblings, doing his chores, taking care of the animals and the garden,” Wittman said. “What he learned here, he took with him for the rest of his life. This place keeps alive an important part of history—the formative years of James Monroe.”
Monroe sold his birthplace property in 1783, describing it in a newspaper advertisement as, “About 500 acres of land in Westmoreland county on Monroe’s creek, within a mile and a half of Potowmack river” with “a dwelling house with a passage and several rooms below and above, with a kitchen, barn, stables, and other necessary out-houses...”
In 1976, the College of William and Mary conducted an archaeological survey of the Monroe birthplace site and uncovered a 20-by-58-foot foundation, which coincided with known 1845 etchings of the Monroe birth home, according to information about the birthplace site on the Road to Revolution trail.
In the early 2000s, plans for developing the birthplace site came to the attention of the James Monroe Memorial Foundation, which was established in 1928 by Monroe’s great-great-grandson, Laurence Gouverneur Hoes.
Partnerships with and donations from Westmoreland County and many state and local chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Sons of the American Revolution, the Daughters of 1812, Daughters of Colonial Wars, Order of Founders and Patriots and the Daughters of Founders and Patriots, as well as individuals, enabled development to begin.
“If we mentioned everyone involved in this project, we’d be here until lunchtime,” said Woody Hynson, vice chair of the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors.
A visitor’s center has been open at the site on weekends for several years and now the house, which is lightly furnished, is part of the experience.
Thomas said he’s not done dreaming about the site’s potential, hoping to reconstruct the kitchen, smokehouse and stables, as well as gardens and peach and apple orchards.
The birthplace park is open free of charge on Saturdays and Sundays.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele