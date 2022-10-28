Report: Dahlgren trail 'suitable' as a state park, after $23 million in improvements

While a study concluded the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail “appears suitable” to becoming part of Virginia’s state park system, there are a number of limiting cost factors—about 23 million of them, to be precise.

For almost two decades, trail supporters, state and local legislators and those who own property adjacent to the 15.7-mile path in King George County have debated if the path should become part of nearby Caledon State Park.

This year, the General Assembly asked the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation to study the matter. The DCR’s report, released this month, says the trail is suitable for development and incorporation into Caledon.

“That’s the most that we could ask for, that’s what we would hope they would say, so yay. Cheers for that,” said Jim Lynch, president of the Friends of the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail.

But there also are one-time costs of more than $23 million, mainly to bring the trail “up to standards the public expects from a state park,” according to the report. The bulk of that is $15.5 million for trail construction.

The state estimates it would cost about $720,000 per mile to make the Dahlgren trail suitable for use as a state park, said Emi Endo, senior public relations and marketing specialist with the DCR.

“The cost to build a trail from scratch would be higher,” she said, adding that estimates are for a soft-surface or “aggregate” trail, not a paved one.

Trails managed by the state have to meet design standards set by Virginia State Parks, the Virginia Department of Transportation and other entities to “ensure accessibility and high-level trail-user experience,” Endo added.

Costs include upgrading the trail surface; erosion and sediment control; culvert stabilization and repair; signage and trail surfacing materials.

Officials with the Northern Virginia Gun Club, whose property is bisected by the trail, told DCR officials they thought “state ownership posed a significant risk to their operation,” according to the report. They also question the one-time cost of $23 million as well as estimated annual costs of $353,092, said Pete Walton, the gun club’s treasurer.

“From a practical perspective, if it already exists and is largely in use, then why should the state purchase it?” Walton wondered. “That’s the obvious question.”

Other stakeholders shared with the DCR their worries about trespassing, litter and property rights. “Some were concerned about theft, burglary and violence, and others did not think the trail had enough use to justify improvement costs,” the report stated.

But those like Lynch, who leads the volunteer group that has maintained the trail since 2006, believe being part of the larger park system would make more people aware of the Dahlgren trail.

“You get that whole public awareness that it’s here and the public can come use it,” he said.

Lynch was out on the trail this week when King George resident Roger Summers approached. He and his dog, Jack, a setter mix, regularly walk the trail on weekday mornings, starting from the parking lot at either Bloomsbury or Comorn roads. The distance covered depends on how his knees feel.

“This is a really nice resource we got here,” Summers said. “I hope it doesn’t go away.”

Fall colors weren’t at their peak, but the canopy—the “tunnel of trees,” as Lynch described it—is one of the prime characteristics of the trail.

“We hear that all the time about how much walkers and runners love that,” he said. “Even in the hot summer, you’ve got shade, you’ve got cover, even in our race we have in the heat of August, we’ve never had anybody complain about the heat.”

The trail starts at Bloomsbury Road behind the King George County Landfill and runs east to Dahlgren. It crosses backroads in 11 different places and abuts the property of 131 landowners, according to the DCR report.

The original rail line was constructed in 1942 to transport munitions from the nearby Navy base as part of the war effort. The rail corridor was later sold to RF&P Railroad in 1965. Near the trailhead off Bloomsbury, Lynch pointed out concrete structures that once held giant hoppers. Gravel mined from the Rappahannock River was dumped from the hoppers into waiting railroad cars.

David Brickley, a Prince William County resident and former state legislator and director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, later bought the land.

The trail remains privately owned and Lynch noted that some of the issues raised by the report, such as acquiring land for more parking and getting agreed-upon issues regarding easements formally recorded, are matters that a volunteer organization really can’t handle.

There’s no fee to hike or bike the trail, but the Friends ask users to get a free permit on their website at dahlgrentrail.org. The group has issued 5,255 permits since 2006, according to the state report. Almost 95% of those have been to residents of King George and surrounding areas, from Fredericksburg to Colonial Beach.

The trail also hosts several races each year which draw participants from neighboring states. Events include a 50K race and half-marathon in August, a winter half-marathon in February and a 14-mile “Sheetz-to-Sheetz” Fun Run in March.

Lynch said he and other Friends members will encourage local and state legislators to read the 217-page report and move ahead with a plan to make the Dahlgren trail part of the state park system. The King George Board of Supervisors voted in 2016 and again in August to give its “full and enthusiastic support” toward the effort.