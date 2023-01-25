Report: More people working locally than before the pandemic

While layoffs at national tech companies are regularly in the news these days, a local alliance reports there are more people working in the Fredericksburg area than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

That bit of information, along with other news about COVID cases and hospitalizations, illustrates how difficult it can be to interpret the ever-changing state of things in the wake of the pandemic.

The Fredericksburg Regional Alliance, at the University of Mary Washington, focuses on economic development in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. Its “COVID Job Recovery Report,” released Wednesday, states that by the second quarter of 2022, more people were working in the region than during the first quarter of 2020 — before COVID-19 caused worldwide shutdowns and job losses.

As of last summer, 138,396 people had jobs in the Fredericksburg region, or 3,557 more than in 2020.

Another piece of data shows a slightly different trend. Fredericksburg’s rate of unemployment was 3.1% in November, higher than Virginia’s rate of 2.8%.

If more people are working, how can the area’s unemployment rate be higher than the state average? Here’s how.

Summer 2022 statistics from the Virginia Employment Commission included people who live outside the Fredericksburg region and commute to the area for work, said Lance Gentry, business professor at UMW. The statistics do not include an estimated 83,000 people who live in the area and commute outside the region — primarily north — to jobs, he said.

However, unemployment percentages are based on people who live in a particular region, regardless of where they work.

“In other words, our region is employing more people now than we did before COVID-inspired actions restricted large parts of our economy,” Gentry said. “However, while most of our residents who work outside our region have resumed full-time employment, employment outside our region is still below pre-pandemic numbers.”

The news that more people are working doesn’t seem to jibe with the number of “Help Wanted” signs peppering the Fredericksburg-area landscape. Online sites are filled with job opportunities in the Fredericksburg region, including all types of cashiers and team members at fast-food businesses and retail establishments.

Then, there’s the many openings in the medical field.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association maintains a website at OnboardVirginia.com that lists medical positions throughout the state. As of Wednesday, there were 11,539 jobs open statewide and 387 in the Fredericksburg area.

That’s almost 10% more local job openings than two weeks ago, when The Free Lance–Star consulted the site for a story about rural hospitals.

On the subject of hospitalizations, data regarding COVID-19 patients isn’t tracked as readily these days or reported locally with the same kind of frequency.

The Virginia Department of Health provides weekly trends statewide, not daily figures drilled down to the local level about cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Based on statewide numbers, visits to emergency rooms and urgent-care centers with COVID-like illnesses have been dropping since the new year began. At the end of December, 20% of all visits to ERs and urgent cares were for symptoms of COVID.

By the end of last week, the rate had dropped to 13%.

Likewise, COVID cases across Virginia fell from 16,510 a week for the last week of 2022 to 8,883 for the week that ended Saturday.

However, just as there are contradictions in jobs reports, local COVID-19 hospitalizations show a slightly different metric. They’ve always lagged behind case reports, as it can take a while for an illness to worsen to the point the person needs to be hospitalized.

As of Friday, there were 46 people being treated for COVID symptoms in the Fredericksburg area’s three hospitals, according to the Rappahannock Area Health District’s Facebook page. Of that total, five needed intensive care.

That’s up from Jan. 11, when there were 29 people hospitalized with three in the ICU.

But here’s another stat that’s contrary to what’s happening locally.

Statewide, hospitalizations have been coming down since 2023 began, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association dashboard. On Dec. 31, there were 972 people in hospitals across the state with COVID; as of Wednesday, the total had fallen to 776 patients.

The Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland County, announced on Tuesday that it is suspending weekly reports on the pandemic “due to decreased COVID-19 threat levels at the population level,” said Brenden Riverbark, chief operating officer.

He said reporting would resume if threat levels increase in the future.

“It is important to remember that COVID-19 remains a threat to all of us as individuals, especially those of us who are older or who have chronic health conditions,” Riverbark wrote in the weekly report.