Is it time to add another bridge over the Rappahannock River?

The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization thinks the answer is yes, and a report developed by FAMPO has five options to alleviate traffic congestion.

The concept of adding another river crossing came up during an East–West Corridor study by FAMPO, which is focused on pedestrian, bicycle and roadway options to improve traffic in the Fredericksburg area. The study also identified a need for a new crossing over the Rappahannock.

Previously, the study identified a road in the Celebrate by Del Webb development off of U.S. 17 in Stafford County as a placeholder to see what impact a new bridge could have. The concept had the bridge being built on Celebrate Virginia Parkway and connecting to Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard in Fredericksburg on the south side of the river.

Residents of that Stafford development opposed the potential new bridge at that location, while other area residents said such a new crossing would help alleviate traffic jams.

FAMPO will present the five options for a new river crossing at Monday’s meeting, at 406 Princess Anne St. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

According to the meeting agenda, the first option is not a new bridge but a “slip ramp” that would be added on Interstate 95 near the State Route 3 exit. This option is by far the least expensive, at $25,047,469, but it would have a “major impact on commercial property.”

The second option would add a river crossing connecting Gordon Shelton Boulevard on the Fredericksburg side of the river to Celebrate Virginia Parkway and Commerce Parkway. The estimated price for that project totals $204,921,898.

The third option starts at Gordon Shelton Boulevard, crosses the river and connects to Greenbank Road in Stafford. Greenbank Road would be widened to four lanes. The road would cross Celebrate Virginia Parkway, loop around the development and connect to Commerce Parkway. It would cost an estimated $233,028,277, the most of the five proposals.

The fourth option would connect Gordon Shelton Boulevard to Celebrate Virginia Parkway. This option would have the most “infringement on environmental easements through the most sensitive areas” and would require “a significant bridge span.” The estimated price for this option is $164,347,364.

Option five is a long loop, taking a new road from Gordon Shelton Boulevard and Fall Hill Avenue and across the river, where it would connect to Greenbank Road. Greenbank Road would be widened to four lanes and connect to Commerce Parkway. This option, estimated to cost $221,402,036, would “consume a lot of developable land.”

The FAMPO report cites numerous reasons the area should build a new river crossing.

A new crossing would add a new road linking Stafford County, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County west of I–95, creating an option similar to U.S. 1.

The FAMPO report also notes that a new span would address “significant bottlenecks,” emphasizing that the Fredericksburg area has the most bottleneck miles in the state, “particularly for freight movement.”

A new span would help alleviate congestion on area roads when I-95 traffic backs up because of crashes, weather or construction.

The FAMPO report also compared its district with two others in Virginia: Roanoke and Petersburg.

FAMPO’s district (Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania) has four bridge crossings with 24 lanes to handle a population of more than 324,000, based on 2020 figures.

Petersburg, with a population of 190,000, has eight river-crossing bridges with 30 lanes.

Roanoke, with a population of 230,000, boasts 27 bridges with 76 lanes.

The report notes area economic development departments believe that adding a new river crossing “would increase economic activity and growth for the region and also tax revenue and quality of life benefits.”

The positive impacts of a new crossing, however, would prove more beneficial for Central Park and southern Stafford than Route 3 and the Spotsylvania Towne Centre.