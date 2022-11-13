Report shows 1 in 4 Virginia veterans struggle financially

Almost one of every four of Virginia’s veterans struggles to afford the basics, according to a new report from Rappahannock United Way and its research partner, United For ALICE.

The report is based on 2019 figures which show 649,113 veterans living in the state. (At a recent event in Spotsylvania County, Craig Crenshaw, the Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, said the state currently has about 700,000 veterans.)

While 4% of Virginia veterans met the federal poverty level in 2019, five times that many were defined as living in ALICE households, according to the report. ALICE stand for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed and represents people who earn less than what it costs to live and work in the modern economy.

Local veterans fared better than the statewide average, according to the “ALICE in Focus: Veterans.” The report is available at UnitedForALICE.org/Focus-Veterans.

Of the 20,137 veterans in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford as of 2019, an estimated 14% struggled with the costs of housing, child care, health care, transportation and a smartphone plan, according to the report.

The breakdown showed that 17,375 local veterans live above the ALICE threshold while 2,556 veterans are below it. Of those struggling, 206 veterans live in poverty, the report stated.

“Freedom comes with the responsibility to ensure that those who have served and sacrificed don’t struggle to make ends meet once they return home,” said Sarah Walsh, chief impact officer with the Rappahannock United Way. “Although veterans do have additional supports not afforded nonveterans, clearly there’s still room for improvement.”

The report also reveals that veterans are better off financially than those who never served. While 24% of Virginia veterans struggle financially, 34% of adults without military service are in the same boat, according to the report.

There are some lessons to be learned from the data, said Stephanie Hoopes, United For ALICE’s national director.

“Veterans have higher rates of full-time employment, are more likely to be homeowners and have more comprehensive health insurance coverage and disability benefits,” she said. “This suggests that the supports afforded veterans are making a difference and could provide invaluable insights for developing strategies that help nonveterans facing financial hardship.”

Other findings from “ALICE in Focus: Veterans” show that racial and ethnic inequities persist. While 22% of white veterans lived below the ALICE threshold in 2019, the rates were 30% for Blacks, 28% for Asian and 25% for Hispanic veterans.

Veterans with disabilities struggled more to afford the basics. The rate was 35% for disabled veterans compared to 21% for veterans without disabilities.

While working, veterans still experienced financial hardship as 13% of those with full-time employment and 36% with part-time work were below the ALICE threshold.

Of veterans who graduated high school but had not completed post-secondary education, 34% were living below the ALICE threshold.