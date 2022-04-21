Report: VRE weekend service might work

A 2021 state rail plan agreement included a massive investment to acquire tracks and expand train service in Virginia, including two-way weekend Virginia Railway Express service.

VRE has carried Fredericksburg-area commuters since 1992, but has never offered weekend service.

Financial concerns are among the reasons VRE hasn’t pursued weekend service, but a recent report by the commuter rail service focused on COVID-19 ridership trends indicates weekend train service could be something Fredericksburg region residents would use.

VRE Planning Program Manager Nick Ruiz presented the report findings at Monday’s meeting for the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee.

The report looked at several aspects of VRE trends during the pandemic, with the most obvious being the drastic fall in passengers.

One part of the study focused on car trip data taken from local areas where VRE riders live who headed north to the D.C. region. The findings show that weekend travelers compete with weekday commuters.

Ruiz told the committee that the commuter rail provider is “very interested” in the weekend data.

He noted that while key focus for VRE is rebounding from rider loss during the pandemic, the commuter rail provider also is looking for ways to grow its customer base.

One way to increase ridership is to offer weekend service.

Ruiz showed the committee a chart of other U.S. rail providers that offer weekend service, and they had consistently higher rider figures.

Weekend service probably won’t happen anytime soon, though.

Ruiz told the committee that VRE doesn’t have an in-depth analysis regarding the financial feasibility of providing service on the weekends. Also, the 2021 rail plan agreement precludes VRE from starting weekend service before 2026.

In the 2021 agreement, the state and rail companies unveiled a plan to acquire 223 miles of track from CSX. The agreement also includes increases in service for VRE and Amtrak, as well as funding for the Longbridge project, which calls for construction of a new $1.9 billion bridge over the Potomac River, parallel to the current span, where there is a bottleneck between Virginia and Washington.

