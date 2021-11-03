Republican Durant takes House District 28 seat from Del. Joshua Cole

The 28th District race was the most hotly contested in the region and one targeted as a key race in determining whether Republicans could wrest control of the House of Delegates from the Democrats.

Durant was cast into the national spotlight last simmer during the height of anti-police protests when she was drove her vehicle through downtown Fredericksburg. When Durant and her 12-year-old daughter were blocked by protestors in a city block, Durant called city police for help, but the dispatcher said she could not send officers. The audio of Durant’s 911 emergency call and the incident itself garnered national media attention.

An educator at Holy Cross Academy who is married to a Marine, Durant has lived in Stafford for over 20 years. She told The Free Lance–Star last month that education will be one of her top priorities and said she wants Virginia public schools to become the benchmark for every other state to look up to.

“Education is the most important priority to me. I've seen the impact as a mother of three and as an educator," Durant said Tuesday night.

Durant also said she will focus on retaining transportation funds in the region to improve local roadways and is a proponent of preserving rural acreage by limiting new construction to targeted growth areas.

Still to be counted are absentee ballots that may still be in the mail. Ballots must have been postmarked by Election Day and received by registrars by noon Friday to be counted. Virginia Elections Commissioner Chris Piper noted last week that election results are unofficial until elections officials conduct an official canvass of the ballots on Nov. 15.

