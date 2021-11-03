Republican Durant takes House District 28 seat from Del. Joshua Cole

Republican challenger Tara Durant claimed a victory Tuesday over Democratic Del. Joshua Cole in the Fredericksburg area's 28th District House race.
"It's the honor of a lifetime to be entrusted by my neighbors to represent our community," Durant said late Tuesday night. "Virginians showed up today in record numbers to demand leadership that fights for our priorities and I look forward to getting to work in the 28th District."
According to unofficial results from the State Board of Elections, Durant garnered just over 51 percent of the vote in the district covering parts of Fredericksburg and Stafford County. Although Cole captured 68 percent of the vote in Fredericksburg, Durant's strong performance in the more populous Stafford part of the district gave her a 696-vote advantage overall.
"The outpouring of support from this community has been absolutely memorable," Durant said Tuesday night. "Today's been absolutely exhilarating. We came in tonight feeling very optimistic."
Cole won the seat in 2019 over GOP nominee Paul Milde, ending decades of Republican dominance in the district.
“I want to congratulate Delegate-Elect Tara Durant on her victory," Cole said. "I’m forever indebted to the citizens of the 28th for allowing me to serve them—we did amazing things while I was in office and the people of the 28th showed up and showed out this past Tuesday. I’m committed to serving and I will be around, visible and pushing for the things we all believe in.”
Durant's victory capped a successful day for Republican House candidates in the Fredericksburg area that included a victory by newcomer Phillip Scott for the open 88th District seat and wins by GOP incumbents in the 54th, 55th, 56th and 99th districts.
Scott kept the 88th District seat—representing parts of Spotsylvania, Stafford and Fredericksburg—in Republican hands. A government contractor and father of five who described himself as a Christian constitutional conservative who “will stand as a brick wall against tax increases,” Scott garnered more than 57 percent of the vote against Democrat Kecia Evans and Libertarian Timothy Lewis to succeed retiring GOP Del. Mark Cole.
“This is not my victory, this is our victory,” Scott said in a Facebook post, adding that he will “bring unity.”
“We have been a nation and commonwealth divided. It’s time to come together and push forward,” he added. “God has called us to this mission. God has called me to this mission.”
Incumbents Republicans cruised to victory in four other Fredericksburg-area House districts.
Longtime Del. Bobby Orrock Jr., who has served in the General Assembly for more than three decades, captured more than 60 percent of the vote over Democrat Eric Butterworth in the 54th District, which covers parts of Caroline and Spotsylvania counties. Del. Buddy Fowler also tallied 61 percent to defeat Democrat Rachel Levy in the 55th District, which also covers parts of Spotsylvania and Caroline, along with Hanover County.
“As I am every time, I’m humbled by the confidence the voters have placed in me,” Orrock said. “Again I pledge to go back to Richmond and represent the entire district. I recognize not all of them voted for me and I have a responsibility to represent everybody as best I can.”
Fowler said Levy, a Caroline High School government teacher, worked harder than any opponent he’s faced in his previous four victories. But he said when he visited precincts earlier in the day, he had a feeling it would be a good evening for him and other Republican candidates.
“I got about the same numbers I usually get,” Fowler said. “The committees in Caroline, Hanover and Spotsylvania put in a lot of hard work to turn out the vote. I’m very happy with the win and the effort we put out. We worked hard enough to deserve it. We put the case to the voters and they responded accordingly.”
Republican incumbent John McGuire III easily held off Democrat Blakely Lockhart in the 56th District, which is based in Louisa County but includes a section of southern Spotsylvania, taking 62 percent of the vote.
In the 99th District, representing King George and the Northern Neck, Del. Margaret Bevans Ransome easily won a sixth term, defeating Democrat Linwood Blizzard II by an almost 2–1 margin.
Democrat Candi King of Woodbridge held onto the 2nd District seat representing Prince William and part of North Stafford, capturing 58 percent of the vote to defeat Republican Gina Ciarcia.
The 28th District race was the most hotly contested in the region and one targeted as a key race in determining whether Republicans could wrest control of the House of Delegates from the Democrats.
Durant was cast into the national spotlight last simmer during the height of anti-police protests when she was drove her vehicle through downtown Fredericksburg. When Durant and her 12-year-old daughter were blocked by protestors in a city block, Durant called city police for help, but the dispatcher said she could not send officers. The audio of Durant’s 911 emergency call and the incident itself garnered national media attention.
An educator at Holy Cross Academy who is married to a Marine, Durant has lived in Stafford for over 20 years. She told The Free Lance–Star last month that education will be one of her top priorities and said she wants Virginia public schools to become the benchmark for every other state to look up to.
“Education is the most important priority to me. I've seen the impact as a mother of three and as an educator," Durant said Tuesday night.
Durant also said she will focus on retaining transportation funds in the region to improve local roadways and is a proponent of preserving rural acreage by limiting new construction to targeted growth areas.
Still to be counted are absentee ballots that may still be in the mail. Ballots must have been postmarked by Election Day and received by registrars by noon Friday to be counted. Virginia Elections Commissioner Chris Piper noted last week that election results are unofficial until elections officials conduct an official canvass of the ballots on Nov. 15.
