Republicans choose 88th District candidate

A three-way battle for the Republican nomination in the 88th District ended Saturday with a government contractor earning the nod.

Phillip Scott tallied 614 votes, accounting for 45.9 percent, according to unofficial results. Rich Breeden, a U.S. Air Force veteran, took 40.1 percent of the votes, followed by 14 percent for Holly Hazard, an attorney and Stafford County School Board member.

The 88th District covers parts of Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania and Fauquier counties.

Scott, a 39-year-old father of five who ran for Spotsylvania School Board in 2018, focused his campaign on fiscal responsibility, national and cybersecurity, First and Second amendment rights and supporting the middle class.

He also said he has cultivated a relationship with Del. Mark Cole, the current 88th District representative. After nearly two decades in office, Cole decided not to run for reelection after his term ends in 2022.

“Honored to be the Republican nominee for the 88th House of Delegates district!” Scott posted on Facebook on Saturday evening. “Looking forward to talking to more voters between now and November.”

Democrat Ashton Spencer and Libertarian Timothy Lewis also have announced plans to run for the seat, which is on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.

