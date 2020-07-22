Plans for a delayed celebration of Independence Day—and a patriotic component to King George County’s 300th anniversary—have gone up in smoke, and not the sulfur kind generated from exploding fireworks.
There won’t be any pyrotechnical bombs bursting in air over the Navy base in Dahlgren on Sept. 19, which had been the rescheduled date for King George’s Fourth of July celebration. Officials with Naval Support Activity South Potomac have canceled the event altogether because of COVID-19.
Hosting the fireworks extravaganza would have been the base’s contribution to the county’s tricentennial activities. In May 2019, Jeron Hayes, a public affairs specialist with the Navy, stood before the King George Board of Supervisors and excitedly announced the family event at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren.
“This is a rare occasion when everyone can come on the base for the event, all-inclusive,” she said at the time.
Some people in the audience clapped with enthusiasm.
Hayes said this week that the base will continue to work with King George in an effort to collaborate on an event, perhaps in 2021 when conditions are safer for attendees.
From 1987 to 2008, the county partnered with the base to provide the celebration. King George paid for fireworks and the Navy provided parking, entertainment and security.
The cancellation of the postponed fireworks is the latest King George event to fall victim to the pandemic. Organizers recently announced there won’t be a King George Fall Festival for the first time in 62 years, and all activities organized for the county’s 300th anniversary were canceled when COVID-19 shutdowns began in March.
