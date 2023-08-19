From his home on the shore of the Rappahannock River — where the parking lot for City Dock is now — Presley Thornton could see clearly down the river, which flows into the Chesapeake Bay and then the Atlantic Ocean.

He could see up the river to French John’s Wharf, where the free Black DeBaptiste family operated a ferry that crossed from Fredericksburg to Stafford.

He could see north up Sophia Street to where Adolph and Maria Richards owned a home near the Old Stone Warehouse, the four-story waterfront building with tiny barred windows that housed merchandise arriving and leaving the city in the 1800s — a property that was also visible from buildings at the corner of Caroline and William streets owned by Alexander Duncan.

Presley Thornton could also see up the hill behind his property to Charles and Prince Edward streets, where Dr. Anthony Monroe, Sadie and John Hamm, James Ferguson, Stephen Young and James Mundowney — all free Blacks — owned lots abutting each other.

The position and sight line between these properties, combined with historic court records of “microaggressive acts of resistance” on the part of these families to a society that permitted the ownership of people, suggests to historians Paula Royster and Sarah Blunkosky the existence of a local “Liberty Line,” or Underground Railroad.

“These families leveraged existing laws to get around their activities,” said Royster, a scholar of the African diaspora and founder of the Center for African American Genealogical Research, a nonprofit whose mission is to reunite African-descended Americans with their distant African relatives.

“Adding the layer of home locations creates an environment that allowed for safe passage with some staying behind to ensure that others could get out. This interpretive view of the cultural landscape of what was going on and who was doing what allows us to see things differently, more aligned with the way things really were.”

Royster and Blunkosky have spent about a year researching the Thornton, Cary, Richards, Mundowney, Young, Hamm, Monroe and Duncan families in Fredericksburg’s historic court and property records.

They obtained a $14,500 grant from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources to hire an architectural historian, Laura Purvis, who visited in May to assess the 23 properties they believe were part of a network facilitating the escape of enslaved people — or prisoners, to use the term Royster prefers.

Their next step is to apply for state historic markers.

“This is about restoring the agency of African American abolitionists,” Blunkosky said.

The recent research grew out of Royster’s Reclaiming Our Time project, for which she worked with representatives from 10 of Fredericksburg’s oldest Black families to trace their genealogies and answer questions about their family histories.

Royster presented the results of that project last fall, but she wanted to find out more about the connections between some of the names she encountered over and over while perusing historic court records.

She enlisted the help of Blunkosky, whose thesis for her master’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University was on the subject of “Unlawful Assembly and the Fredericksburg Mayor’s Court Order Books, 1821-1834.”

Many of the families Royster was interested in — DeBaptiste, Ferguson, Richards, Hamm and Young — were charged multiple times with “unlawful assemblage,” or illegal gatherings of free people of color and slaves.

Laws against unlawful assemblage became stricter following insurrections, such as Gabriel’s Rebellion in 1800 and Nat Turner’s Rebellion in 1831.

Blunkosky wrote in her thesis that Fredericksburg authorities were most concerned “with the intermingling of free blacks, persons of mixed race, and slave persons.”

The city’s unlawful assembly records show free and enslaved Blacks did gather for “what ostensibly were social events to white authorities” and these social events, often gambling, drinking or dancing, could have been cover for more subversive activities.

That gambling party “might have been something completely different, an event possibly that was used to transmit valuable information, goods, or even people on the run in need of aid,” Blunkosky wrote.

Another likely possibility, Royster said, is these families organized unlawful assemblies to attract the attention of the Fredericksburg patrols away from a planned escape across the river.

These free Black families subverted the law in other, subtle ways. They used the apprenticeship system to assist imprisoned Blacks by apprenticing them and then allowing them to hire themselves out, something Edward DeBaptiste was fined for doing on at least three occasions between 1829 and 1832.

They routinely provided surety bonds, or bail, for Blacks who were charged with various crimes. In 1833, Adolph Richards paid $100 for the release from custody of Elijah and Salley Rawlins, who were charged with “receiving stolen wheat.”

Thomas Cary in 1819 posted a surety bond for Polly Truxton, who was being sued by Maria Washington, and George DeBaptiste in 1829 paid a bond for Joseph Stonnell, who had been found guilty of “illicit traffic in buying corn and other articles from slaves.”

And they were involved in the purchase and emancipation of the people they purchased, historic court records show.

In 1818, Thomas Cary purchased 38-year-old James Doors from Daniel Withers of Fauquier County. Ownership of Doors passed to Presley Thornton, who emancipated Doors shortly thereafter.

Thomas Cary’s son, Isaac, in 1835 purchased Eliza Evans and her son and emancipated them two years later.

Edward DeBaptiste, in 1844, emancipated Virginia and Frances Duncan, the 7- and 3-year-old daughters of Alexander Duncan.

Some of the properties owned by these families still stand, or the buildings there now retain their original foundation or stone front step. At least three of the properties are now covered over by parking lots or Riverfront Park.

But even without physical evidence, the court and property records reveal a group of people who were “dedicated to the idea of freedom,” Royster said.

“You cannot find a more patriotic group of people,” she stated. “They participated in the revolution but never benefited from it. They found a way to get around obstacles placed in their path. They paid taxes and helped each other with debt and in times of illness. They teach us about community, and wherever they went, they built community.”

“This should remain public history.”