Residents again ask King George to move Confederate monument

One member of a new working group formed to look at diversity issues in King George is asking county officials once again to remove a Confederate monument from the courthouse lawn.
Any such object “honoring the Confederacy endorses racism,” said Robert Ashton, one of three members of the new Diversity Advisory Committee and the vice president of the King George chapter of the NAACP. He wondered why surrounding counties have taken action to remove symbols of the Confederacy “yet King George is reluctant to do so.”
“It appears to me that we have not grown as we say we have,” he said during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors’ meeting. “My question is, do King George leaders want to preserve a past of oppression for people of color or move forward in unity for all its citizens?”
Ashton’s comments were echoed by four other residents, white and Black, who urged county leaders to remove the monument on the same day a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd.
Wayne Bushrod, the NAACP president, said he’d always held King George in higher regard than other localities and wondered why it couldn’t take the same action as its neighbors.
“It is time for it to be gone,” he said of the monument.
Supervisor Richard Granger said the issue isn’t as simple as moving the monument elsewhere. He said there are challenges related to the ownership and “there could be repercussions” if the board moved it. He stressed that when the new courthouse is built at the Government Center off State Route 3, the obelisk-shaped stone will not move with it.
Granger said he also viewed the monument as a memorial to those who served in the Civil War, not solely Confederates, because the names of a Black, Union and Native American soldier are reportedly inscribed there.
If the stone does contain such names, they’ve never been given to Dave Jones—and he’s asked. A great-great-grandson of a Confederate soldier, Jones, who is white, asked the supervisors in July to move the monument. He described it as a memorial to those who wanted to dissolve the union of the United States and preserve slavery.
Board members asked County Attorney Matt Britton to do a title search of the stone and research its history because it wasn’t clear who owned it. In January, Britton said that after “a million meetings” between former County Administrator Neiman Young and community members, as well as an ancient title search and “a ton of work” involving tiny handwriting in flowery old English cursive writing, there were no clear answers.
“We’re not exactly sure how it got there,” Britton said.
The monument had been on private property until 1976, when it was transferred to the courthouse lawn, according to the title search. The county attorney said it was lawfully placed there, but there’s no definitive deed or title associated with it.
“If the board wants to direct me to do something further, that’s fine. Otherwise, perhaps we should wait and hear from the folks that we promised this to,” Britton said on Jan. 19.
At the time, Supervisor Chairwoman Annie Cupka said county officials had been in touch with some groups about what steps to take. But nothing was mentioned about the issue publicly until this month.
On April 6, Cupka said she and Travis Quesenberry, the acting county administrator, had met with NAACP members about some of their concerns. She asked for the board to form the Diversity Advisory Committee composed of Ashton, Supervisor Cathy Binder and Economic Development Director Nick Minor.
The group would determine the charter and scope of a larger group of up to 10 members, appointed by the supervisors, to look at fairness and diversity through the lens of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religion, national origin and physical and mental abilities.
Granger and Supervisor Jeff Bueche voted against the measure. Granger said the county already had countless advisory groups and he didn’t understand the need for yet another one.
“I’m not a big fan … about standing up new committees just for the sake of standing up new committees,” Granger said.
Bueche said he also didn’t understand the group’s ultimate objective and didn’t want to form a committee just because neighboring localities had.
But Supervisor Jeff Stonehill thought that was exactly why King George should have a group, considering “how the country and the world is going. This is getting a group of people together, putting their heads together and coming up with different ideas to make everything more inclusive for everybody here in the county.”
Supervisors Cupka and Binder agreed with Stonehill and voted to form the group.
During his initial discussion with Cupka and Quesenberry, Ashton said the three talked about how many communities and corporations have formed groups to look at diversity and equality since Floyd’s death. Then, it naturally flowed to the topic of the Confederate monument.
“The NAACP has made it clear that there is no disrespect to the people being memorialized on the monument, and we want nothing other than a peaceful transition,” Ashton said. “Still in 2021, there is resistance from some about learning the importance of this type of move.”
He’d like to see it on private property such as a cemetery and as part of a Civil War trail.
