Residents again ask King George to move Confederate monument

One member of a new working group formed to look at diversity issues in King George is asking county officials once again to remove a Confederate monument from the courthouse lawn.

Any such object “honoring the Confederacy endorses racism,” said Robert Ashton, one of three members of the new Diversity Advisory Committee and the vice president of the King George chapter of the NAACP. He wondered why surrounding counties have taken action to remove symbols of the Confederacy “yet King George is reluctant to do so.”

“It appears to me that we have not grown as we say we have,” he said during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors’ meeting. “My question is, do King George leaders want to preserve a past of oppression for people of color or move forward in unity for all its citizens?”

Ashton’s comments were echoed by four other residents, white and Black, who urged county leaders to remove the monument on the same day a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd.

Wayne Bushrod, the NAACP president, said he’d always held King George in higher regard than other localities and wondered why it couldn’t take the same action as its neighbors.

“It is time for it to be gone,” he said of the monument.