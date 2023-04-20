Hospitals, drug stores and law enforcement agencies across the Fredericksburg region — and nation — will accept unused or expired medication Saturday in an effort to prevent more addiction.

Since 1999, more than 932,000 Americans have died from a drug overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. Almost three of every four drug deaths in 2020 involved an opioid, substances that work in the nervous system of the body or in specific receptors in the brain to reduce the intensity of pain.

Prescription opioids are used to treat acute pain, such as recovering from injury or surgery, as well as chronic pain, in cancer treatment and during end-of-life care. But problems can develop when all the medicine isn't used by those to whom it's prescribed and becomes easily accessible to others.

In April 2022, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reported that two-thirds of teens who misused pain relievers in the past year say that they got them from family and friends, including their home’s medicine cabinets.

The Partnership for Drug-Free Kids stresses how important it is to safely store medicine in the home and dispose of unused portions to eliminate easy access.

On Saturday, people can drop off pill bottles and patches from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations in the region. The effort is known by several names: Crush the Crisis, Operation Medicine Cabinet or the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Take Back Day.

All have the same purpose: to keep medicine, particularly prescription painkillers that haven’t been used or have expired, from falling into the wrong hands. The DEA has been taking back medicine, each spring and fall, since 2016 and has collected almost 17 million pounds of unneeded medication from communities across the country, according to its website, deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/.

The DEA collects unused medicine twice a year, in the spring and fall, and reported that its October 2022 event involved almost 5,000 collection sites nationwide. In that one day, more than 647,000 pounds of unused medication was disposed of safely, the DEA reports.

“The Take Back campaign is part of DEA’s continued efforts to protect our communities and create healthier environments by offering the safe disposal of medications,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “We appreciate the community support we see during these events and encourage everyone to remove unneeded medications from their home.”

Some locations in the Fredericksburg area accept only various brands of tablets, capsules and patches. Others accept “sharps,” such as needles and syringes. Signs at each facility note which items can be deposited.

In addition to drop-off points at Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and the Emergency & Outpatient Center at Lee’s Hill, law enforcement agencies are sponsoring sites at various locations:

Wegmans: 2281 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg.

University of Mary Washington Bell Tower: 1301 College Ave., Fredericksburg.

Chancellor’s Village: 12100 Chancellor’s Village Lane, Fredericksburg.

CVS Courtland Commons: 9767 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania.

Mary Washington Primary Care and Pediatrics: 8051 Prosperity Way, Ruther Glen.

Walgreens: 104 West Broaddus Ave., Bowling Green.

Petco: 16375 Merchants Lane, King George.

Lake of the Woods Clubhouse: 102 Lake of the Woods Way, Locust Grove.