Residents can help crush opioid crisis on Saturday

While hospitals, drug stores and law enforcement agencies across the Fredericksburg region—and nation—will accept unused or expired medication Saturday in an effort to prevent more addiction, a new tool developed by the state estimates how much the opioid epidemic is costing Virginia.

On Saturday, people can drop off pill bottles and patches from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations in the region. The effort is known by several names: Crush the Crisis, Operation Medicine Cabinet or the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Take Back Day.

All have the same purpose: to keep medicine, particularly prescription painkillers that haven’t been used or have expired, from falling into the wrong hands. The DEA has been taking back medicine, each spring and fall, since 2016 and has collected more than 8,000 tons, according to its website, dea.gov/takebackday.

Some locations in the Fredericksburg area accept only various brands of tablets, capsules and patches. Others accept “sharps,” such as needles and syringes. Signs at each facility note which items can be deposited.

In addition to drop-off points at Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and the Emergency & Outpatient Center at Lee’s Hill, law enforcement agencies are sponsoring sites at various locations:

Wegmans: 2281 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg.

University of Mary Washington Bell Tower: 1301 College Ave., Fredericksburg.

Chancellor’s Village: 12100 Chancellor’s Village Lane, Fredericksburg.

CVS Courtland Commons: 9767 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania.

Mary Washington Primary Care and Pediatrics: 8051 Prosperity Way, Ruther Glen.

Walgreens: 104 West Broaddus Ave., Bowling Green.

Petco: 16375 Merchants Lane, King George.

Lake of the Woods Clubhouse: 102 Lake of the Woods Way, Locust Grove.

Meanwhile, a new opioid cost calculator shows the staggering financial impact associated with the epidemic. Estimates are from 2020, when an average of four Virginians died every day from opioid overdoses, according to the state health department website.

Overdoses caused 1,478 deaths in the state in 2020, a 17% increase from the previous year, and resulted in 9,901 visits to the emergency room.

The economic burden created from the opioid epidemic reached almost $3.5 billion in 2020, according to the calculator developed by the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Commonwealth University Center on Society and Health.

“This burden is carried by Virginia’s workers, employers and governments, and includes both future losses and current direct spending that could have been avoided,” according to a news release.

The calculator assessed the economic toll in terms of the cost of lost labor, crime, increased need for health care and family services and the impact to households, state and federal governments.

While families and businesses feel the brunt of the impact, as those addicted aren’t able to work and support themselves and their loved ones, the report noted that local, state and federal governments also absorb expenses for more criminal justice services and programs for children and families.

The report also divided the economic impact of opioids among the state’s cities and counties to come up with a per-person cost. The number differs from one locality to the next, according to the calculator.

The city of Falls Church in Northern Virginia had the lowest impact, of $133 per person. Petersburg had the highest: $971 per person.

Figures for the Fredericksburg area on the economic impact of opioids, per person, in 2020 were:

Caroline County: $623

Culpeper County: $442

Fauquier County: $359

Fredericksburg: $734

King George County: $506

Orange County: $460

Spotsylvania County: $592

Stafford County: $444

Westmoreland County: $289