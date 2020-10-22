Residents can safely dispose of unused medicines Saturday

Officials in law enforcement and health care have regularly stressed the need for people to get rid of unused medications, especially those prescribed for pain. On Saturday, groups will collect substances nationwide as part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Disposing of the medicine may be even more important this year as stress related to COVID-19 can cause “feelings of anxiety, grief, social isolation, financial worry and general uncertainty,” said Dr. Jake O’Shea, chief medical officer of HCA Virginia, which operates Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
“Now, more than ever, it’s critically important to get unused pain medications out of homes and to educate the community about the serious threat of opioid misuse and abuse,” he said.
A recent poll by DrugAbuse.com found that more than half of Virginians surveyed worried about increased alcohol and substance abuse in their communities as a result of COVID-19 and its economic fallout.
The Spotsylvania hospital is calling its program “Crush the Crisis,” but it mirrors the national effort by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration. The takeback day allows people to safely dispose of unused, legally prescribed controlled substances at medical centers, pharmacies and police departments nationwide. The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at sites across the Fredericksburg region.
“Most people who misuse prescription drugs get them from family, friends, and acquaintances,” states the Get Smart About Drugs website.
It encourages people to keep track of their medicine and rethink where and how they keep it, and to safely dispose of it when they’re finished taking it.
Instead of keeping pill bottles in easy-to-reach cupboards or cabinets, Get Smart advises people to put it somewhere “that only you can easily find and access. Lock it up if you can. This will keep your medicine from unintentionally ending up in the wrong hands and just may save someone’s life.”
On Saturday, volunteers will collect tablets, capsules and patches of various pain medicines as well as other prescribed medicines no longer being used. Last year alone, DEA collected 441.5 tons of medicine nationwide—and 23,958 pounds from 203 sites in Virginia.
Collection sites locally include:
Fredericksburg: Mary Washington Hospital, Tompkins–Martin Medical Plaza, 1101 Sam Perry Blvd.
Spotsylvania County: Walmart Supercenter in Massaponax, 10001 Southpoint Parkway; Chancellor’s Village main entrance parking area; 12100 Chancellors Village Lane; CVS at Courtland Commons, 9767 Courthouse Road; Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway; and the Lee’s Hill Emergency and Outpatient Center under the awning, 10401 Spotsylvania Ave.
Stafford County: Stafford Hospital near the emergency room, 101 Hospital Center Blvd.
King George County: Walmart Supercenter in Dahlgren, 16375 Merchant Lane.
Caroline County: Mary Washington Primary Care and Pediatrics, 8051 Prosperity Way, Ruther Glen.
Orange County: Lake of the Woods Clubhouse lower parking lot, 205 Lake of the Woods Parkway, Locust Grove; CVS Pharmacy, 308 Radney Road, Orange; and Orange Pharmacy, 130 W. Main St., Orange.
Culpeper County: Virginia State Police office, 15148 State Police Road, Culpeper.
Fauquier County: Sheriff’s Office, 78 W. Lee St., Warrenton.
