Residents can safely dispose of unused medicines Saturday

Officials in law enforcement and health care have regularly stressed the need for people to get rid of unused medications, especially those prescribed for pain. On Saturday, groups will collect substances nationwide as part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Disposing of the medicine may be even more important this year as stress related to COVID-19 can cause “feelings of anxiety, grief, social isolation, financial worry and general uncertainty,” said Dr. Jake O’Shea, chief medical officer of HCA Virginia, which operates Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

“Now, more than ever, it’s critically important to get unused pain medications out of homes and to educate the community about the serious threat of opioid misuse and abuse,” he said.

A recent poll by DrugAbuse.com found that more than half of Virginians surveyed worried about increased alcohol and substance abuse in their communities as a result of COVID-19 and its economic fallout.