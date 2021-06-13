Residents, city officials share concern over cars exiting Route 3 gas station

Baroody said the median would make the issue moot, but conceded that a short-term solution is required.

He pledged to meet with city staff and transportation experts and return to City Council with a plan.

“Obviously there is a concern for safety,” Baroody said. “We’re going to take that seriously and report back to council in a week or two.”

City resident Laurie Bendall, who lives on nearby Century Oak Drive, would like to see a "no left turn" sign posted at the exit of Royal Farms. She said it’s a “free-for-all” for drivers to turn left and cross into multiple lanes of oncoming traffic.

She cited the death last month of a female pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle at the intersection of Route 3 and Altoona Drive. She also learned after a conversation with Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton that there have been seven accidents in a 360-foot span between Oakwood Drive and the Wendy’s on Route 3 since the start of this year.

“It’s the biggest cluster you could ever imagine right there and we’re going to make it worse,” Bendall said.