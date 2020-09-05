Residents, health workers hope flu shots stave off 'double whammy' of flu, coronavirus

Worried about “the double whammy that may be coming,” Diane Powell wasted no time getting a flu shot this year.

The Stafford County woman has been following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, both for COVID-19 and the seasonal flu. When the CDC said “getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever” and that September and October are the best times to be vaccinated, Powell went to a pharmacy on Tuesday—the first day of September—and got a shot in the arm.

Then, the 79-year-old posted what she’d done, generating comments from friends all over the Northeast.

“Getting a flu shot is not usually a topic of conversation on Facebook,” she said. “Some people said, ‘Do you think it’s too early?’ and I said no, they’re starting to push this. You don’t want to wait until October and find out they’ve run out of vaccines. This is going to make the rounds of those of us who are aware of the double whammy that may be coming, and more people may be getting flu shots this year than have in the past.”