Residents question cost of gym rentals in Caroline

Caroline County Public Schools officials have responded to complaints from residents about the cost of a popular recreational activity.

The Caroline Board of Supervisors withdrew from a memorandum of understanding with the school system regarding the use of portions of the former Ladysmith Elementary School three months ago.

The Caroline Sheriff’s Office was using a part of the facility as a satellite office and the Parks & Recreation department held several activities there.

But as the school system expanded its LOTUS Academy alternative education program in the building and the county backed out of the MOU, Caroline Parks & Recreation Director Donnell Howard was no longer in charge of the gym rental.

As a result, adult basketball nights at the facility ended because it became too costly to rent the gym from the school division.

Howard said the cost when the county was running the facility was $25 per hour for the entire operation.

Under the school system’s rental agreement, two hours of hoops totals $545, including a utility fee of $50 per hour to use the restrooms.

“Residents are being double-taxed,” said Michael Street, who organizes open gyms in the county. “If you’re a resident of the county you shouldn’t be taxed for something your taxes pay for in the first place. … It doesn’t make sense at all.”

After fielding complaints from Street and others earlier this month, the school system released a statement that it would rent the gymnasium to the Parks & Recreation Department on Monday and Wednesday nights from 6:30–8:30 p.m. and charge $2 per player for adults ages 25 and older.

Street said the four hours permitted per week are “bread crumbs.”

Caroline schools supervisor of maintenance Chris Caldwell said the facility rental fee that has been on file since 2015 automatically triggered the cost to rent the gym when the MOU ended.

It costs $300 for someone not with a civic organization to rent the gym. Other fees that make up the $545 for two hours include a $35 per hour supervision fee, a $25 per hour custodial fee and the $50 per hour utility fee. An additional hour is automatically added to the custodial fee.

Caroline Public Schools communications & community engagement specialist Kimberly Young said the complaints caused the staff to reexamine the policy earlier this week. But the policy will remain in place after comparing it to surrounding counties.

Caroline resident Stuart James, who lives in the Ladysmith area and has supervised open gyms, said the prices are “outrageous” and the four hours available for adult basketball do not help younger people who want to play other days of the week.

“If you want to help the youth, why are you charging that much?” James said. “You’re not helping the youth of Caroline County if you’re charging 400 something dollars and making them pay to use the restrooms.”

Young pointed out that Hanover and Spotsylvania schools both charge $300 per hour for gym rental. Hanover has a 3-hour minimum. King George charges $150 per hour for elementary and middle school gyms. The charge is $225 per hour for the high school gym.

That comparison isn’t satisfactory for Street.

“If that’s what other counties are doing up here in this area, then shame on them, as well,” Street said. “Just because other counties are doing it doesn’t make it right. How about all four of you are wrong? Maybe Caroline should look at being the county that’s different.”

Street noted that the county’s budget is paid for by residents through real estate and personal property taxes as well as other fees. The funds are then distributed to the school system. He said the rental fees are “redundant.”

“There should be enough in the budget to keep the building open and useful for county residents,” Street said. “There’s no way in the world you can tell me that gym costs $500 to run for two hours. That building has been paid for by county dollars over and over again.”

Caroline residents who participate in adult basketball expressed concern because, in their opinions, the county is underserved and has limited recreational opportunities.

Howard said the cost of renting the gym leads him to believe the school system is discouraging community use. But Caldwell said that’s not the case.

“I could see where people that don’t understand the policy and everything behind it could look at it from that optic,” Caldwell said.

The old Ladysmith Elementary serves as a recreational outlet on the western side of the county, along with the YMCA. The county installed new LED lights in the gym in 2017, put down new flooring for $20,000, installed hardware to make the goals adjustable for younger age groups and put padding under the goals and around the stage.

The Caroline Community Center in Milford remains under county control and still permits the gym to be rented for $25 per hour, but is 10 miles away from Ladysmith.

Howard said the cost to rent the old Ladysmith Elementary impacts community health.

“Being in a rural area, it does make a difference,” Howard said. “We don’t have a lot of extra facilities around for folks to be able to do things.”

