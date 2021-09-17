Residents raise concerns about crime at Bragg Hill meeting with Fredericksburg council

Fredericksburg City Council spent the first 45 minutes of its community engagement meeting Thursday night discussing the 30-plus priorities that have been put in place to achieve goals set for the year 2036.
After Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and the four council members present finished explaining the priorities to the dozen or so people on hand at the Bragg Hill Family Life Center, the floor was open for questions.
But the most pressing topic wasn’t anything City Council had just discussed.
Instead, stakeholders wanted to talk about an uptick in violence in the city, particularly in the Fall Hill Avenue area, where the meeting was held.
“It definitely is a lot of crime going on,” said Trent Noel, who owns Cutz-N-Restore Images barbershop at 3337 Fall Hill Ave. “It is like war.”
Noel noted that a shootout took place June 3 outside his establishment in which 20-year-old Tyriek Powell was killed. Arturo Barnes, 28, is facing a second-degree murder charge and six other felonies.
Earlier this week, a man and a woman were shot and critically wounded by an intruder at nearby Valor Apartment Homes. Jeffery Columbus Brown, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of attempted murder and multiple other charges.
There have been several other incidents that Noel said are damaging to residents and business owners.
“It’s driving business down. It’s not a good look,” Noel told the council. “You’ve definitely got to get that under grasp.”
City police Public Information Officer Sarah Morris said violent crime is up across the city, particularly near Fall Hill Avenue and the area between Lafayette Boulevard and Jefferson Davis Highway.
There were 11 homicides between 2017–20 in the city and three so far this year, but Morris said there have been more violent incidents recently that may not have resulted in death.
“We have seen an increase in crime, but we’ve also brought offenders in and served justice to the victims,” Morris said.
She said there have been 71 robberies and aggravated assaults between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 in the city this year, compared to 51 in same span in 2020. There have been 16 robberies this year, compared to 14 in the same 8-month span in 2020.
Priority No. 16 is for the City Council to “identify challenges to neighborhood livability and quality of life throughout the city” and then develop policies to respond to those challenges.
City Councilwoman Kerry Devine told Noel it’s up to people like him to get involved.
Noel responded that he’s becoming discouraged and that City Council has a large platform and leverage to “call the alarm.” Noel said that once he saw bullet holes in his barbershop, “that changes the dynamic right away.”
“I don’t know if everything needs to come from the city down,” Devine said. “We don’t have all the ideas. We don’t have all the answers.”
Vice Mayor Chuck Frye Jr. represents Ward 4, where Noel’s shop is located, and said gun violence is atop his agenda. He discussed the gun giveback program that he operates every year in which unwanted firearms are turned in to the police department.
Police Chief Brian Layton and Commonwealth’s Attorney Libby Humphries issued a joint statement following Powell’s death and the shooting death of Chinonse Ibe on June 26 in the Wellington Lakes area.
“Gun violence doesn’t just impact victims and offenders … gun violence impacts our entire community,” the statement read. “[The police and the commonwealth attorney’s office] and this community will not tolerate gun violence of any kind.”
Bryan Stelmok, the Homeowners Association president for Central Park Townhomes and landlord for some of the residents, said he has noticed a decrease in community policing efforts in that development.
Stelmok said community policing in the area has gone “in a completely terrible direction over the last few years.” He cited a federal grant that expired as a reason for the downturn.
“Ever since the city had to pick up those funds, the [community policing] program has been reshuffled, re-evaluated, redone and every time we’re just shuffling the chairs on the deck,” Stelmok said. “The program has decreased exponentially.”
Stelmok said in previous years he communicated with a community police officer five to seven times a month and received detailed crime reports. He said he now he receives an email once a month with a list of crime activity and no details. He said a police officer hasn’t attended an HOA meeting in a year.
He then mentioned that the more affluent Idlewild neighborhood, where he lives, had several officers from the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office and the city police department attend a yearly meeting “to address people running stop signs and things of that nature.”
“Yet where is the support up here for shooting, violence, drugs?” Stelmok said. “It seems like there is an imbalance there.”
