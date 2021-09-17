Residents raise concerns about crime at Bragg Hill meeting with Fredericksburg council

“It’s driving business down. It’s not a good look,” Noel told the council. “You’ve definitely got to get that under grasp.”

City police Public Information Officer Sarah Morris said violent crime is up across the city, particularly near Fall Hill Avenue and the area between Lafayette Boulevard and Jefferson Davis Highway.

There were 11 homicides between 2017–20 in the city and three so far this year, but Morris said there have been more violent incidents recently that may not have resulted in death.

“We have seen an increase in crime, but we’ve also brought offenders in and served justice to the victims,” Morris said.

She said there have been 71 robberies and aggravated assaults between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 in the city this year, compared to 51 in same span in 2020. There have been 16 robberies this year, compared to 14 in the same 8-month span in 2020.

Priority No. 16 is for the City Council to “identify challenges to neighborhood livability and quality of life throughout the city” and then develop policies to respond to those challenges.

City Councilwoman Kerry Devine told Noel it’s up to people like him to get involved.