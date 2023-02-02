A hypothetical new bridge crossing the Rappahannock River using a road that runs through a Stafford County neighborhood brought residents out to last week’s public hearing on an east–west corridor study.

The public hearing covered the second phase of the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s East–West Corridor study, which is focused on pedestrian, bicycle and roadway options to improve traffic in the Fredericksburg area.

The study identified details on a new river crossing as a potential improvement for future traffic, and that is what brought residents from Celebrate by Del Webb to the public hearing.

FAMPO began studying a new river crossing at the urging of Stafford and Fredericksburg officials, and the corridor study looked into it.

In the study, the “assumed” location for the crossing was Celebrate Virginia Parkway, with the bridge connecting to Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard in Fredericksburg on the south side of the river.

It was later clarified that the assumed location was a placeholder. FAMPO will continue to study a possible new river crossing.

About two dozen people sent in comments or spoke during the public hearing, held Jan. 23, by the FAMPO policy committee. Most of the comments came from residents of Celebrate by Del Webb, a large 55-and-older neighborhood off U.S. 17 near the Interstate 95 interchange.

Those residents don’t want a bridge built on Celebrate Virginia Parkway, a divided four-lane road winding between various neighborhood sections.

One woman said she wouldn’t have bought a home in the Celebrate neighborhood if she’d known a bridge could be built there. She added that she and about 260 other people have signed a petition to reject a bridge crossing on Celebrate Virginia Parkway. She, and various other speakers, cited the potential for a drastic increase in traffic on the parkway, along with noise, pollution, emergency response delays, property value decreases and more.

Other speakers said there would need to be major changes to intersections, especially at U.S. 17, near the I–95 interchange, and asked for planners to consider the community if a bridge connection is built there.

A few speakers supported a new bridge crossing on Celebrate Virginia Parkway.

One man, who used to live in the area of Route 610 in Stafford but now lives in Hartwood, said traffic plays a dominant role in his life and a lot of other area residents.

“Since day one, when we moved here 2001 … traffic has factored into our daily lives like nowhere else I’ve ever lived,” he said.

Everywhere he goes, he said, he needs to make sure to check I–95 traffic, along with local arterial roads, in order to avoid gridlock.

He believes Celebrate Virginia Parkway was built with something bigger in mind than its current situation.

“Clearly, Celebrate Virginia Parkway was built for more than local, residential traffic,” he said. “It’s a four-lane parkway with an underpass. It fits the definition of what I’ve found to be a parkway—a multi-lane, bidirectional main artery with a centered landscaped median. It’s ready for use. It’s there. I don’t know why it was built so large. But it was built with the anticipation of something more than a golf course and homes.”

Another man, who has four children, echoed support for the bridge, saying he and about 10,000 other people on the north end of Stafford want something like a new bridge to help ease congestion in the area.

Later in the meeting, FAMPO Administrator Ian Ollis gave a presentation about a working group researching the possibility of new “western river crossing,” and pointed out that no specific location has been identified.

He said the working group is researching “multiple” options for locating a new bridge over the Rappahannock River, along with determining traffic, economic and environmental impacts.

The group is using StreetLight data from such sources as cellphones and vehicles “as a tool to understand the origins and destinations of trips and general traffic flows in our region,” according to the presentation.

Ollis said the Streetlight data, which estimates traffic volume, showed that Central Park is “by far” the top destination for southbound traffic from Stafford.

For northbound traffic from Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg and crossing the Rappahannock River, the top destination is the U.S. 17 area in Stafford on the west side of I–95. State Route 3 in the Ferry Farm area is the second-most visited spot, with traffic using the Chatham Bridge and the Blue and Gray Parkway. The Celebrate Virginia area off U.S. 17, which includes the neighborhood and shopping centers, was the third most visited destination.

All of the prime destinations for area traffic offer shopping, restaurants and other businesses.