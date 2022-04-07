Residents speak on Stafford budget set for approval April 19

Several Stafford County residents took the opportunity during a Tuesday public hearing to express their views of the county’s proposed budget for the coming fiscal year.

Some of those residents said the proposed $700 million budget contains several line items they believe are unnecessary while many county residents are having difficulties simply making ends meet.

“I understand the county wants to hire more administrative staff,” Kathryn Koch of North Stafford told supervisors. “My answer to that is no at this time. If we have to tighten our belts, so should the county.”

Other residents, like Michele Wickman of North Stafford, told supervisors the county’s advertised real estate tax rate of 88.5 cents for every $100 assessed value might help meet the increasing needs within the county with an expected $13 million in county revenue that tax rate would provide.

“I’m a homeowner here and I’m asking you to set the tax rate as high as you need it to be to generate sufficient revenue,” Wickman said. “I ask this despite my own home assessment going up by $65,000 this year, because I know it’s what we need to do.”

Koch said the higher tax problem could be solved if county supervisors placed a greater financial burden on housing developers who she believes are not giving their fair share back to the community through proffers to support schools, emergency services and a crumbling infrastructure.

“Transportation impact fees have not been increased in nine years,” Koch said. “Development fees have not been increased in 12 years ... Why is the tax burden being put on us when the developers are walking away with record profits?”

In mid-February, outgoing Stafford County Administrator Fred Presley, who after less than two years on the job recently announced his resignation effective April 22, told supervisors the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget is 8.5% higher than the current fiscal years’ budget, and includes increases of about $9 million for public safety, $8.4 million for public schools and $4.9 million for transportation projects.

Although the proposed budget was built on a lower real estate tax rate of 88.5 cents per $100 of assessed value compared to the former 97-cent rate, that amount—if the supervisors officially adopt it on April 19—will still cost the average homeowner about $422 more per year in real estate taxes than last year. That increase could be a burden for some county homeowners who saw a 24% increase in their residential property values since the last assessment was conducted two years ago.

“At this 83-cents, it does distribute the tax burden across the value of real property,” budget director Andrea Light said. “So, there will be taxpayers who end up paying more because their assessments went up more than others.”

Garrisonville District Supervisor Pamela Yeung asked Light what the tax rate would have to be set at to meet the goals of the county by providing better roads and infrastructure, improving public safety and schools and providing pay raises to teachers and county staff.

“That proposed (88.5 cent) rate supports all of the increases in (Presley’s) budget and all of the changes in service levels,” Light said.

Stafford’s proposed budget also contains a 2.5% rate increase for county utilities, but proposes lowering the personal property tax rate—which mainly applies to motor vehicles—from $6.10 per $100 of assessed value to $5.49.

Stafford Superintendent Thomas Taylor’s request for schools is about $8 million more than last year and includes $4.4 million for teacher step salary increases, $1.5 million for bus driver salaries, $1 million for school pay increases and $1.1 million in per-pupil cost increases.

Other items included in the proposed new budget include 2% pay raises for all non-public safety scale employees and additional money to fully fund public safety step-plan employees. The new budget also includes a 4.5% increase in salary scales for general government employees and a 3.75% increase for public safety step-plan employees. It also adds 12 new emergency services personnel, three new fire and rescue battalion chiefs, five new sheriff’s deputies and a family services specialist. The budget also seeks $150,000 for county vehicle replacements and $330,000 for an electric vehicle initiative with the county’s school system.

The county’s Capital Improvement Program includes both county and school projects totaling $856 million over a 10-year period. One of the biggest projects in the county’s package is $51 million toward the initial construction of High School No. 6, planned to be built in southern Stafford on U.S. 17.

After supervisors set the final tax rates later this month, tax bills will be sent to county residents May 5. Real estate and personal property tax payments will be due June 6 based on the final amounts supervisors adopt on April 19.

