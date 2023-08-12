A riled up crowd packed the Spotsylvania County Ruritan building Thursday evening and made clear their displeasure about a proposed convenience store and gas station next to the Chancellorsville Battlefield.

The Pruitt Construction Company, owner of the 10.63-acre property between State Route 3 and River Road, started the process for the proposal at Thursday’s meeting.

In order to build the store, the developer will need the county to approve rezoning on the property.

The crowd consisted of residents who live in the area of the proposed store and gas station as well as supporters of Civil War battlefields, such as the American Battlefield Trust and the Central Virginia Battlefields Trust.

Members with the battlefield trust groups collected signatures for a petition against the proposal, saying around 140 of the more than 275 attendees signed the petition.

Not everyone could get inside the small, stuffy Ruritan building off State Route 3, a few miles east of the battlefield, but those who did get inside were plenty vocal.

Charlie Payne, attorney for the developer, had to stop the meeting several times in order to tamp down the noisy crowd.

He pointed out no application has been filed for the proposal. The meeting, he said, was the first step and the goal was to gather input and questions from the community.

County staff were at the meeting to record the crowd’s input and questions.

All but a few in the crowd opposed the proposal (by a show of hands). Those who spoke repeatedly said the store and gas station has no place at the battlefield and it would ruin the rural setting.

The primary question was why that location?

According to the developer’s presentation, which included placards showing maps and the proposed layout of the store and gas station, one reason for the store is a lack of gas stations in that area.

Many in the crowd scoffed at that notion.

“If you can’t find gas around here, you’re not looking for it,” one man in the crowd quipped.

Payne said people like having stores and gas near their homes.

“We feel like the market encourages it” for that location, he said.

Numerous speakers repeatedly said the proposal was “disrespectful” and “sacrilegious” and would disturb the “hallowed” and “sacred” grounds of the battlefield.

At one point during the meeting, Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors member Jacob Lane asked the developer to host another community meeting on the proposal.

If the developer moves forward, Payne said they would hold another meeting.